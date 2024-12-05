The Miami Dolphins are currently 5-7, facing improbable odds of making the postseason with only a handful of games remaining in their schedule. However, they might get a shot in the arm as they face the hapless New York Jets in Week 14, but then they'll have to win out the rest of the way and hope the teams above them start losing. Moreover, Dolphins receiver Tyreek Hill has made a cryptic post on social media that has sent fans wondering if there was anything going on with the team.

“Love what you do cause it will soon end,” Hill posted on his account on X, formerly Twitter.

Dolphins in a tight spot

Of course, people posting cryptic stuff online is nothing new. However, when famous people or athletes like Tyreek Hill post such stuff, it makes people ask questions, such as, “What's up with the Dolphins?”

The photo accompanying the post also had Dolphins backup quarterback Skylar Thompson in it, prompting former QB and NFL analyst Ryan Fitzpatrick asked, “Is something going on with Skylar Thompson we don't know about???”

Meanwhile, under his post, @OrangeManBad059 added, “Bro stays trolling the fan base.”

Then, the sports betting account Hard Rock Bet mentioned that the Dolphins will pay the wideout nearly $30 million in base salary in 2026, which might have implications for his next contract, especially since Hill has played his worst season since 2016.

Moreover, another account @pickemnick asked one burning question other fans might have in their mind.

“Is he washed?” he asked.

Likewise, user @idonttshower followed up by saying, “Buddy has 10 kids to take care of. He can't retire yet.” True enough, Tyreek Hill just saw the birth of another child recently.

Additionally, several fans have wondered whether this means the star receiver was contemplating retirement.

“You planning on retirement?” @Blue42Dolfan asked, while @SCShupervisor seemingly accepted such was the way of pro sports, saying, “Let's kill it the next 5 weeks and go out with a bang!”

Blame game

Still, despite his receivers' underperformance, starting QB Tua Tagovailoa pinned the blame for his team's struggles on himself. This admission also came after Tagovailoa missed four games from a concussion, during which time his team went 1-3.

“I feel like this has a lot to do with myself,” he said, via Mike Kadlick of Sports Illustrated. “Obviously, putting myself in harm's way in the second game. Going down, basically leaving my guys out to dry.”

Since his return, the Dolphins have rattled off three straight wins before losing to the Green Bay Packers on Thanksgiving night, 30-17. Currently, they occupy the ninth spot of the AFC, with only an 11% chance of qualifying for the playoffs, per the NFL Network.