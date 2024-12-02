The New York Jets are 3-9 in 2024 after a brutal loss to the Seattle Seahawks in Week 13. It was another close loss, another comeback chance thwarted, and the final nail in the playoff coffin. With this season spiraling out of control, someone has to take the blame. Aaron Rodgers, Joe Douglas, and Haason Reddick should catch the blame for this disastrous season.

The Jets started the 2024 season with massive expectations again. Aaron Rodgers made his return from an Achilles injury and had a young core around him that could cause damage. Then they were crushed by the 49ers in Week 1. After two wins over the Titans and Patriots, they hosted the Broncos in Week 4. That was the first of five straight losses that sent this season into a spiral. They were never able to recover, even with a coach firing, a big wide receiver trade, and a general manager firing.

There is plenty of blame to be passed around and very few players deserve their flowers. But Aaron Rodgers, Joe Douglas, and Haason Reddick are the biggest reasons why the 2024 Jets season is over.

Aaron Rodgers was not the quarterback that was promised

This is Aaron Rodgers' second season with the Jets but the first one he has played in. He took four snaps in the 2023 season before tearing his Achilles and missing the rest of the season. That created even more anticipation and buzz for a starving fan base. As the season has progressed, it is clear that the Jets got a different Aaron Rodgers than expected.

That was proven in the second quarter of the Week 13 game. The Jets scored on a kickoff return to go up 21-7 and recovered a fumble on the ensuing kickoff. Rodgers led the team into the red zone and had Garrett Wilson wide open on second down. Instead of a touchdown, he sailed the pass and it was third down. Leonard Williams picked off the third-down pass and returned it for a touchdown. That never would have happened to Packers Aaron Rodgers.

With a new regime coming in next season, Rodgers' future with the Jets is unknown. He says that he wants to come back and cutting him would cause a massive dead cap hit for the team. But looking at the Broncos, who got rid of their veteran quarterback, drafted a rookie, and are in the playoff discussion. Whatever the Jets decide, it will be difficult to revive the Aaron Rodgers era after this season.

Joe Douglas' disastrous Jets tenure cost them the 2024 season

Joe Douglas was fired during the Jets' Week 12 bye. After nearly six years as the general manager, he never got the team close to the playoffs. He was given two chances to fill the quarterback role and failed miserably with Rodgers and Zach Wilson. While he only hired one coach, he gave Robert Saleh a longer leash than many other general managers would have. Now that his time is over, it is clear that the failure of the 2024 Jets lies with Douglas.

The positive legacy that Douglas will leave behind is the 2022 draft class. Garrett Wilson, Breece Hall, and Jermaine Johnson were all great this season. While Sauce Gardner struggled this year, he can rebound in his fourth season. Will McDonald has also been spectacular in his second year. There will be Douglas pieces in this core moving forward but the team's failures can be blamed on him.

The Haason Reddick saga caused a massive distraction

One move that will negatively impact the Jets for the rest of this season is the trade for Haason Reddick. Bryce Huff was a quiet superstar for New York for two seasons and got a big contract from the Eagles in free agency last year. While that has brought its own issues for Douglas' former squad, New York didn't get out scott-free either. Douglas traded for former Eagle Haason Reddick, which caused a litany of problems.

Reddick was on the trade block because he wanted a new contract from the Eagles. The Jets knew that going in and still made the trade, saying they would negotiate a deal. It took until Week 8 for him to finally hit the field. Neither side got what they wanted, as he has not signed long-term and has not been good for New York. A great edge rusher opposite McDonald would have helped this defense but he never got to that level.