Miami Dolphins star Tyreek Hill was arrested in aggressive fashion before Sunday's win over the Jacksonville Jaguars for a seatbelt violation and driving over the speed limit. Speaking on Wednesday, the wide receiver called once again for the officer who slammed him to the ground to be fired immediately.

Torres is a 27-year veteran of the Miami-Dade Police and was placed on administrative leave after the incident as they continue to investigate the situation.

“Officer Danny Torres, 27-year tenure, remains in administrative duties, as the Internal Affairs investigation is still ongoing,” the Miami-Dade Police said in a statement. “We will provide further information once it becomes available pending the outcome of the investigation.”

The reality is there is absolutely no excuse to treat anyone like that simply for driving over the speed limit or not having a seatbelt on. Tyreek Hill's agent, Drew Rosenhaus, wants to see all the officers involved let go:

“For me, personally, I believe the police officers that did that to Tyreek shouldn't be in that position — they should be let go,” Rosenhaus said during an appearance on “The Dan Le Batard Show” on Tuesday.

“Look at the guy who kicked him. That guy should be fired. That's out of control. The guy that jumped in and put him in a chokehold? There's no place for a police officer to have a badge that operates like that, when Tyreek wasn't being aggressive, or violent or fighting back in any capacity.

“That was horrendous how they treated him. They didn't treat him like a human being.”

Tyreek Hill didn't let the whole incident bother him, registering seven receptions for 130 yards and a touchdown in Week 1. Teammate Calais Campbell stopped to help Hill when he saw what was happening but the police also put him in handcuffs.

We'll see if the Miami-Dade Police fire Torres or not.