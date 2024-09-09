Before the heads of Miami Dolphins fans were cooled off, they were livid after seeing what had happened to their WR1. Tyreek Hill was pulled over and handcuffed. This was just a few hours before his squad battled it out with the Jacksonville Jaguars. While the Tua Tagovailoa-led team got the win over Trevor Lawrence's squad, it was still a mystery as to why their weapon was pushed face-first to the ground before the clash.

Now, it seems like all of those cloudy misconceptions and theories about Tyreek Hill's incident with the police got cleared up. The Miami-Dade Police finally released the body cam video of the Dolphins weapon's run-in with the cops, via Andy Slater of FOX. Fans did not like what they saw and were questioning the credibility of these officials.

“Tyreek literally handed him his license and registration. The cops got upset he wouldn't roll his window all the way down. By law, he doesn't have to do it. They should all be fired,” a member of the Dolphins faithful wrote.

Another fan then agreed but had some reservations, “Could Hill be a little bit better? Sure, but those cops are total a**es.”

Others did not expect the interaction to look this way, “it’s way worse than I thought it would be. Even worse, what’s going on if the cops in Miami feel entitled to treat citizens this way? The government and their officials should be servicing us, the citizens. This is how the whole country is supposed to work and we must demand it.”

How did the Dolphins do despite this incident with Tyreek Hill?

On just seven receptions, he notched 130 receiving yards to give the Dolphins a big edge. Moreover, he was also on the receiving end of a touchdown in the third quarter. This helped them inch closer to the Jaguars. By the end of it, Hill and Tua Tagovaioa managed to give the Dolphins a narrow 20-17 win in their season opener.