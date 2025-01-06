The Miami Dolphins' season ended with a thud on Monday when they lost to the New York Jets 32-20 in Week 18. The Dolphins entered the day with a slim chance to make the playoffs, but those hopes quickly went out the window as the Denver Broncos crushed the Kansas City Chiefs' backups 38-0 in Denver.

The loss wasn't the biggest news of the day for the Dolphins, however. Star wide receiver Tyreek Hill immediately stole headlines after the game by requesting a trade to reporters in the locker room postgame.

Some people thought that Hill's request was based on emotion after a tough loss and a difficult season, but that doesn't seem to be the case. On Monday morning, Hill seemingly doubled down on the trade request by changing his profile picture on X, formerly Twitter, to the famous photo of Antonio Brown running off of the field at the end of his time with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Hill photoshopped his face onto the picture as well.

Of course, the incident with Brown marked the end of his time with the Buccaneers and eventually his time in the NFL. Hill will almost certainly land on his feet next season, but as time goes on it doesn't look like that will be in Miami.

Potential Tyreek Hill trade destinations

Tyreek Hill's time as arguably the best wide receiver in the NFL is probably over, as he seems to have lost a half step from his prime days back when he was with the Kansas City Chiefs and during the start of his Miami Dolphins stint. However, his speed and pedigree can still be a huge asset to an offense and he still has the talent to be a No. 1 receiver.

If the Dolphins do end up shopping Hill, which seems likely, there will certainly be plenty of suitors around the league. Some rebuilding teams will be interested in adding Hill to accelerate the growth of their rookie quarterback, like the Carolina. Panthers with Bryce Young. The Las Vegas Raiders will be another option with whoever their quarterback ends up being in 2025.

Other teams will be trying to get in on Hill as the final piece to what they believe can be a contender, similar to the spot that the Dolphins were in when they traded for Hill a few years ago. Teams like the Arizona Cardinals and the Los Angeles Chargers are teams that fit this billing.

The Chiefs are also an intriguing option for a potential reunion because of their glaring need for receiver help. Hill would give them some more speed and explosiveness which they desperately need on the perimeter.

Hill's price tag remains to be seen, but he has probably fallen out of the range where it would take a first round pick to acquire him. That opens the door for many teams to get in on the sweepstakes, which should make for a very interesting offseason in Miami.