The 2024 NFL season is over for Tyreek Hill and the Miami Dolphins, which means the start of a long offseason for the AFC East division franchise.

The Dolphins star wide receiver has even already generated some drama over in Miami after making an interesting comment following his team's 32-20 loss on the road at the hands of Aaron Rodgers and the New York Jets.

“This is my first time I haven't been in the playoffs,” Tyreek Hill said to reporters after the Jets game, per Eric Edholm of NFL.com. “I just gotta do what's best for me and my family. If that's here or wherever the case may be, I'm finna open that door for myself. I'm opening the door. I'm out, bro.”

“It was great playing here, but at the end of the day, bro, I got to do what's best for my career. I'm too much of a competitor to be just out there,” Hill added.

The 30-year-old Tyreek Hill did not stop there. He further alluded to a potential split with the Dolphins with a post on social media.

“Love fin nation blessing yall opened doors for the Hill family forever nothing ,but respect and love,” Tyreek Hill wrote in a post on X (formerly Twitter) that has already garnered over 32,000 like reactions and nearly 3,000 replies.

Tyreek Hill's future with the Dolphins comes into question

Hill arrived in Miami in 2022 when he was traded to the Dolphins by the Kansas City Chiefs in exchange for a number of future picks. Last August, he signed a three-year restructured contract extension worth $90 million. Hill is due to earn a base salary of $10 million and a $28.69 million cap hit in the 2025 NFL season but also has a potential out by the end of the next campaign. It will be interesting to follow Hill's future with the Dolphins after everything he said and posted on Sunday.

Hill is still one of the best downfield weapons in the NFL, but he's also coming off a letdown season based on the lofty standard he set in the past. In 17 games with the Dolphins in the 2024 campaign, Hill recorded 979 receiving yards — his fewest since his rookie year in 2016 — to go with six touchdowns on 81 receptions.

As for the Dolphins, they closed out their 2024 schedule with just an 8-9 record to finish second in the AFC East division and miss the NFL playoffs for the first time since 2021.