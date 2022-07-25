Tyreek Hill drops bonkers Tua Tagovailoa take that will raise Patrick Mahomes’ eyebrows

Tyreek Hill has been busy hyping up his new Miami Dolphins squad ever since he got his trade off the Kansas City Chiefs. And just when you think Hill can’t get any more outrageous with his comments, he finds a way to top himself every time without fail.

Hill was back at it with the absurd Tua Tagovailoa praise this morning, claiming that Tagovailoa is the most accurate passer in the NFL, and saying that the narrative that Tagovailoa is a bust is wrong. Hill believes we haven’t seen Tagovailoa at his full potential yet, and highlighted his big game pedigree in college with Alabama as what his potential could be.

Tyreek Hill now calls Tua Tagovailoa "the most accurate quarterback in the NFL." — Adam Beasley (@AdamHBeasley) July 25, 2022

"Tua, he's a f*cking heck of a competitor. He's a hell of a hard worker. I'm excited to go to work with him, compete with him and battle with him," Tyreek Hill said, as ESPN was not prepared with a bleep or five-second delay 😂 https://t.co/yxPt7iCpsm — David Furones (@DavidFurones_) July 25, 2022

This is more absurdity from Tyreek Hill in an offseason that has been full of it. Tagovailoa is admittedly quite an accurate quarterback, as his 67.8 completion percentage ranked seventh in the NFL for the 2021 season. But he was still pretty far behind the league leader Joe Burrow, who completed over 70 percent of his passes last season. To say Tagovailoa is the most accurate quarterback in the league is just wrong.

This will certainly catch the attention of Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, who has spent the past four seasons throwing dimes to Hill all season long. It may be another subliminal dig at Mahomes from Hill, or he may simply believe that Tua is the most accurate quarterback in the league for whatever reason.

Hill’s less egregious comments involve Tagovailoa’s potential, which is still sky high. His first few seasons with Miami have been inconsistent, but he has all the tools in place to succeed in 2022. This may be a make-or-break season for Tua and the Dolphins as a whole, though, so Tyreek Hill better hope Tagovailoa realizes his potential before its too late.