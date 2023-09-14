Miami Dolphins star wide receiver Tyreek Hill was so impressed with the kid that recently went viral for leaving other kids in the dust while wearing a Tyreek Hill jersey that he decided to look for and meet the young fan.

And when Hill finally got face to face with “Mini-Cheetah,” it went as heartwarming and fun as you'd imagine the meeting was. Hill even gamely raced with the kids.

Tyreek Hill pulled up to show love to a young fan that went viral while wearing Hill’s jersey ❤️🐆 (via @MiamiDolphins)pic.twitter.com/1ewHlrVqeZ — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) September 14, 2023

“The real reason I'm here is because of him right there,” Hill said to the group of young fans while referring to his mini-version. “I've seen the video online, so I came all the way here to give you this jersey personally.”

Hill posed for photos with the young fan and told him he would be waiting for him at the next level.

Superstar athletes meeting young fans will never stop being adorable. For Hill, it's also a way for him to show his appreciation to his supporters.

Hill is coming off an incredible performance to start his journey in the 2023 NFL season. Against the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 1, Hill set the Bolts' defense on fire and left it tattered by going off for 215 receiving yards to go with two touchdowns on 11 receptions and 15 targets. He carved up the Bolts' stop unit good, as no one from the other side was able to slow him down. They call him “Cheetah” for a reason, and he showed everyone why in that absolute display of downfield domination versus the hapless Chargers.