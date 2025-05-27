Travis Hunter is deemed a generational athlete, as he's shown serious skills as both a wide receiver and cornerback. Many are speculating what role he'll play for the Jacksonville Jaguars, however, there aren't too many individuals doubting he'll be a star in the NFL. That's why Miami Dolphins wideout Tyreek Hill‘s latest comments about Hunter raised eyebrows. But Hill quickly clarified that his statement was just a joke.

During a guest appearance on the “Adin Ross Podcast,” the Dolphins' star was asked by streamer Neon what he thinks about the Jaguars' rookie. Tyreek Hill stated he thinks Hunter won't do well in the league.

“He gon' be a**.”

Tyreek Hill just called Travis Hunter trash, saying he won't do good in the NFL

That comment brought laughter to everyone on the stream. However, the 31-year-old wide receiver quickly admitted that he was just joking all along. Hill made it clear that he actually believes that Hunter, who is 22 years old, is going to be a solid player in the NFL. He also admitted that he thinks Shedeur Sanders will be good as well.

“Travis gon' be a dawg, bruh. Travis gon' be a dawg, Shedeur gon' be a dawg.”

He was joking and said to clip farm after this.

The original statement was likely made just for clicks. That's something a lot of streamers do to generate views for their shows. At the very least, Tyreek Hill made sure to clear the air as soon as possible and share what he truly thought about the Jaguars' rookie dual-threat.

It's been a weird offseason for Hill as he hinted at wanting to be traded at the end of the regular season. Since then, the eight-time Pro Bowler is humming a different tune. The Dolphins' organization has been raving about his presence this offseason, as he's showing signs of wanting to remain with the club.

Tyreek Hill hopes to improve his numbers next season, as he failed to reach 1,000 receiving yards in the 2024-25 campaign. The Dolphins star ended the regular season with 81 receptions, 959 yards, and six touchdowns.