The NFL season is here, and we have many talented offensive players to look at. We're here to share our NFL odds series and make a 2023-2024 NFL offensive player of the year prediction and pick.

Justin Jefferson won the 2023-2024 Offensive Player of the Year award last season. Now, he hopes to become the first person to win the award in consecutive seasons since Marshall Faulk did it in 2021. Let's look at the top contenders.

Here are the Offensive Player of the Year NFL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NFL Odds: Offensive Player of the Year Odds

Ja'Marr Chase: +1200

Justin Jefferson: +1600

Christian McCaffrey: +1600

Nick Chubb: +1800

Tyreek Hill: +2000

Lamar Jackson: +2200

Why Ja'Marr Chase Will Win Offensive Player of the Year

Chase is ready to go with Joe Burrow throwing to him. Thus, expect him to take a leap in his third season in the league. Burrow is great at getting the ball out to him. Significantly, this offense exploded since these two started playing together. Chase will look to take it to the next level after catching 87 passes for 1046 yards and nine touchdowns. Subsequently, he can carry this offense to the promised land.

Why Justin Jefferson Will Win Offensive Player of the Year

Jefferson exploded onto the scene last season with a league-leading 128 receptions for 1809 yards and eight touchdowns. Now, he is looking for an encore. Jefferson would love to eclipse the 2000-yard mark. However, he might have a tougher challenge with defenders keying in on him. Jefferson must continue his work and bond further with Kirk Cousins.

Why Christian McCaffrey Will Win Offensive Player of the Year

McCaffrey stayed healthy for an entire season for the first time in three seasons. Now, he will try and do it again. He rushed 159 times for 746 yards and six touchdowns last season. Additionally, he caught 52 passes for 464 yards and four scores. McCaffrey had a great bounce-back season after two injury-filled seasons. Hence, he would love to replicate that and carry the San Francisco 49ers to the next level. The 49ers offense stagnated often last season. Ultimately, McCaffrey must be the final piece to this offense and help them become an elite unit.

Why Nick Chubb Will Win Offensive Player of the Year

Chubb has the backfield all to himself with Kareem Hunt gone. Therefore, it is time to see what he can do. Chubb rushed 302 times for 1525 yards and 12 touchdowns while catching 27 passes for 239 yards and a score last season. Significantly, he did this with Hunt on the team. Imagine what he can do without a legitimate challenger to his reps. Therefore, there will be plenty of chances for Chubb to show his skills. The goal is to carry the Browns and turn them into an offensive juggernaut.

Why Tyreek Hill Will Win Offensive Player of the Year

Hill had a fantastic first season with Tua Tagovailoa. Ultimately, he would like a full season out of his quarterback. Hill is elite and can outrun any defender. Moreover, he can create plays after the catch. When Hill moved to Miami, there were doubts to whether he would continue the amazing production he had with Patrick Mahomes. However, he put those doubts to rest with another 1000-yard season. There is potential for Hill to do even more this season, and he can snag this award if he can lift Miami to another playoff appearance. Additionally, he will take this award if he can help the Dolphins clinch the AFC East.

Why Lamar Jackson Will Win Offensive Player of the Year

Jackson signed his mega contract extension with the Ravens. Now, he must prove to the world that he can carry the weight of that contract. Jackson passed for 2242 yards, 17 touchdowns, and seven interceptions while rushing 112 times for 764 yards and three scores before his season-ending injury. Unfortunately, the injury also prevented him from accomplishing more. Jackson will have Odell Beckham Jr. and Zay Flowers as his newest playmakers. Additionally, Mark Andrews is still around. Jackson can win this award if he can carry the Ravens to an elite season.

Final Offensive Player of the Year Prediction & Pick

Chase accomplished a lot despite missing four games. Therefore, he is the best bet to win this award if he can stay healthy. Jefferson will have another good season. However, there is a reason why players never win this award back-to-back. Expect Chase to win the honor this season and become offensive player of the year.

Final Offensive Player of the Year Prediction & Pick: