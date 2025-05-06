The Miami Dolphins are making offseason headlines for all the wrong reasons — again. This time, it's star wide receiver Tyreek Hill stirring the pot by leaving quarterback Tua Tagovailoa off his list of top NFL quarterbacks. The move didn't go unnoticed, and ESPN's Marcus Spears had a lot to say about it during a segment shared by NFL on ESPN via X, formerly Twitter.

“The honesty of Tyreek Hill,” Spears said. “He knew damn well not to put Tua in there or we would have had a conversation,” implying Hill may have been protecting Tua Tagovailoa more than undermining him.

While Hill insisted the list wasn't in any particular order, the omission of his own quarterback from his personal NFL quarterback rankings raised eyebrows across the league and among Dolphins fans. Hill's picks — Lamar Jackson, Josh Allen, Patrick Mahomes, Baker Mayfield, and Joe Burrow — include some of the league's elite. But Mayfield's presence over Tagovailoa, the league's 2023 passing yards leader, has many questioning Hill's true intentions.

The friction isn't entirely new. Since Miami's disappointing 2024-2025 season, Hill has sent mixed signals about his future with the Dolphins. From trade rumors to subtle jabs on social media, Hill's relationship with the team — and with Tagovailoa — has become a hot topic.

Spears' take added a new dimension, suggesting Hill's comments might be less about slighting Tagovailoa and more about managing media narratives.

“He's just saving you a conversation,” Spears also emphasized, pointing out that leaving Tua off the list may have spared him unnecessary scrutiny.

Regardless of intent, the buzz surrounding the NFL quarterback rankings controversy puts added pressure on Miami. The team recently committed over $200 million to Tagovailoa, expecting him to lead the Dolphins back to playoff form. For that to happen, chemistry between these two will be critical to any Dolphins success.

Spears may be right — maybe Hill was shielding Tua, Or maybe, as some believe, the All-Pro wideout is signaling deeper issues inside the locker room.