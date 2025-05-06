Coming off an up-and-down season, it does not appear Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill has faith in his quarterback, Tua Tagovailoa. He recently ranked his top five NFL quarterbacks, and the former Alabama signal-caller didn't make the cut.

Hill was asked for his top five quarterbacks in the NFL on Monday, May 5, 2025. He named his former Kansas City Chiefs teammate Patrick Mahomes, Josh Allen, Lamar Jackson, Joe Burrow, and Baker Mayfield (in no particular order).

One notable omission was his current quarterback, Tagovailoa. Hill appears to be changing his tune after previously praising the quarterback's arm strength, evening saying he had better accuracy than Mahones.

Previously, Hill named Mahomes, Tagovailoa, Jackson, Dak Prescott, and Mayfield as his top five quarterbacks. Now, Prescott and Tagovailoa have been replaced.

Is there a rift between the Dolphins' Tyreek Hill and Tua Tagovailoa?

The quarterback ranking is the latest chapter in Hill's saga with the Dolphins. Towards the end of the 2024 regular season, Hill appeared ready to leave Miami.

He is allowed to have his own opinion. Micah Parsons and Trevon Diggs recently failed to name the Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott on their list of top signal-callers. Perhaps Hill is frustrated with his sub-1,000-yard season with the Dolphins.

During the 2022 offseason, the Chiefs traded Hill to the Dolphins in exchange for several draft picks. He had an explosive first year with the team, catching 119 passes for 1,710 yards and seven touchdowns. The following year, Hill had 119 catches for 1,799 yards and 13 touchdowns, earning himself his fifth First-team All-Pro nod.

Despite playing in all 17 games in 2024, Hill only had 81 catches for 959 yards. He also only scored six touchdowns, his lowest total since his rookie season in 2016.

He is now heading into his 10th season in the NFL. Currently, he is still on the Dolphins and is gearing up for his fourth year with them.

Tagovailoa is coming off an injury-riddled 2024 season. He played in 11 games, leading the Dolphins to six wins, and completed nearly 73% of his passes. He threw for 19 touchdowns to seven interceptions in his starts.

It was a disappointing season after his stellar 2023 campaign. He had started turning the corner under head coach Mike McDaniel in 2022.

In 2023, Tagovailoa threw for a career-high 4,624 yards, 29 touchdowns, and 14 interceptions. He also averaged 8.3 yards per attempt a year after averaging 8.9 yards per attempt. The Dolphins went 11-6 that year and made the playoffs. They lost to the Chiefs in the Wild Card Round.

We will have to wait and see if Hill changes his mind about his quarterback rankings. For now, it does not appear he considers Tagovailoa in the elite group.