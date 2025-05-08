Tyreek Hill's eventful offseason continued with another wrist procedure to treat his previous injury. Months after the Miami Dolphins receiver initially had surgery to address the ligament issue he played with in 2024, Hill went back under the knife on Wednesday.

Hill confirmed his second procedure went well on his Snapchat story. Hill posted a photo of his wrist in a cast with a caption thanking those who wished him a “speedy recovery.” The recent treatment was merely a follow-up to remove the screws in his wrist from his initial surgery, per ESPN's Marcel Jean-Louis.

The injury is not expected to affect Hill in 2025. He is currently sidelined from any football activity but is expected to resume his normal workload before training camp.

Once recovered, Hill is expected to recover from the injury that limited him for the entire 2024 season. He reportedly suffered the injury in a joint practice during the preseason and was initially expected to miss the entire season, but instead played through the issue.

Dolphins receiver Tyreek Hill's chaotic 2025 offseason

While his recent procedure was not concerning, it only adds to Hill's wildly eventful offseason. After dealing with trade rumors immediately following the end of the 2024 season, Hill has been in an odd back-and-forth social media feud with Olympic track athlete Noah Lyles. His negative publicity culminated in early April when the Miami police responded to a domestic dispute between Hill and his wife, Keeta Vaccaro, who filed for divorce the following day.

Controversy is nothing new to Hill, whose off-field issues have plagued him his entire career. Since moving from Kansas City to Miami, his concerns have only increased, as paternity lawsuits and a viral roadside police detainment made headlines.

With every new development, Hill's future with the Dolphins continues to be called into question. Despite rescinding his brash trade request, he remains one of the team's top trade candidates. Coming off his worst season in Miami, many outwardly doubt that his talent is worth the headaches, particularly with his 31st birthday passing in March.