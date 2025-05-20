Quinn Ewers' college journey is over as he was drafted by the Miami Dolphins last month. Ewers had an eventful path throughout the past few years after being the #1 overall recruit in the 2021 recruiting class. He originally committed to Ohio State, and he spent one season with the Buckeyes before transferring to Texas. He was one of the biggest names in college football, and that meant big NIL paychecks.

By the time Quinn Ewers' college career came to a close, he held a $4.5 million NIL valuation. It's safe to say that aspest of Ewers' college days was a success.

“The way that it’s kind of been set up for me has been nothing short of unconventional, I think I would say,” Ewers said, according to an article from On3. “Skipping my senior year to enroll at Ohio State early, and then be there for not even a whole calendar year and then decide to go back to my home state of Texas and really, turn around a program that hadn’t really won anything in years, consistently. For me, I go in and lose one game on the road my entire career, go 11-1 on the road. Win a Big 12 title game, go to the College Football Playoff two years in a row and win a Peach Bowl, win multiple Playoff games. It’s nothing short of special.”

Ewers popularity and NIL valuation would make some people think that he was a first-round draft pick. When he started his college career, he was expected to be. Instead, Ewers went in the seventh round, but he isn't complaining at all.

“I do not take it for granted at all because I know a lot of people would love to be in the shoes that I’m in,” he said. “I guess that’s kind of a ‘why’ for me. Why I do these things. I know the draft didn’t go the way I wanted it to, but at the end of the day, I have the same opportunity everybody else does. What better place to start the journey than in Miami and playing under a really, really good offensive mind in Coach McDaniel?”

When NIL opportunities started to show up, Quinn Ewers immediately took advantage. He signed his first deal with Panini, and he was off and running.

“I feel like I signed about as early as I could,” Ewers said. “I’ve always been with Panini, and it’s been a great relationship that’s continuing to build. Super, super happy that they brought me on as early as they did. It’s just been a great relationship.”

NIL is a huge part of college sports now, and athletes want to make money. Ewers' biggest piece of advice? Don't focus on the NIL money, and the NIL money will come.

“I think the biggest lesson that I like to tell people and kind of how I feel is, if you keep the main thing, everything else will really fall in line,” Ewers added. “Because as soon as you lose what you do to earn the NIL, you lose all the NIL. You just continue to play football and remain present and remain focused on the objective – which isn’t NIL, by the way – that’ll come with the success that you have.”

Ewers is a firm believer in staying focused and letting the rest take care of itself.

“Just be present, especially if you’re in high school and you’re not receiving as much offers or whatever it is – coaches aren’t recognizing you as much,” he said. “Just remain present and continue to be consistent. As long as you stay consistent, you’re going to end up where you want to be, at the end of the day. That’s just how it goes. I was lucky enough to be a highly recruited guy, but I just tried to stay as consistent as I could as long as I could, which, at the end of the day, helped me a ton. That’s all it is about – remaining present and taking care of business and letting all the other stuff fall in line, because it will if you really put the work in.”

Now, Quinn Ewers is done earning NIL money, and he is on to NFL contracts. He signed a four-year, $4.33 million dollar contract with the Dolphins. He earned more during his time in college, but that's not too shabby for a seventh-rounder on a rookie contract.