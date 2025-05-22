After seasons of near-contender status and bursts of offensive brilliance, the Miami Dolphins now find themselves fighting to hold ground in a brutally competitive AFC. The foundation of a high-flying offense and playmaking defense remains. However, cracks are beginning to show. If the Dolphins want to keep up with the likes of Kansas City, Baltimore, and Cincinnati, they’ll need to get aggressive. Trade season may be the last major lever they can pull to stabilize the roster. That means targeting proven contributors who can address glaring holes, provide versatility, and—most importantly—offer immediate value.

Offseason Recap

It’s hard to think the Dolphins are in a better spot than when they started the offseason. They lost Jevon Holland and also have some uncertainty with stars Jalen Ramsey and Tyreek Hill. Miami did bolster their offensive line by bringing in James Daniels. They further solidified the trenches by drafting defensive tackle Kenneth Grant and offensive lineman Jonah Savaiinaea.

Still, serious concerns linger—especially in the secondary. Rumors of a Ramsey trade only add to the anxiety. Without Ramsey on the field in 2024, the Dolphins’ defense managed just a 53.6 PFF coverage grade. That's an alarming number for a team that often runs Cover 2. That also makes the search for a reliable cornerback an urgent priority. Now, yes, secondary concerns dominate the headlines. That said, there’s another opportunity: adding a utility weapon on offense to stretch Mike McDaniel’s playbook even further.

Here we'll try to to look at the players who are the Miami Dolphins 2 best trade targets to round out their 2025 roster.

Target 1: Greg Newsome II

When former first-round pick Greg Newsome’s name surfaced in trade talks during the draft, it was easy to understand why. Despite showing early promise in his rookie campaign, Newsome hasn’t made the leap the Browns had hoped for. Last season, he was credited with allowing a 120.7 passer rating in coverage. That's a jarring number for a corner in a defense that was otherwise elite up front.

Still, there are reasons to believe Newsome could thrive in Miami. First, the Dolphins’ scheme emphasizes zone discipline and Cover 2 responsibilities. That's a potentially good fit for Newsome’s strengths. Second, a fresh start—especially under a veteran secondary coach—could rejuvenate his confidence and maximize his still-intriguing athletic profile.

The challenge is financial. Newsome is on the books for a fully guaranteed $13.38 million fifth-year option in 2025. That’s a steep price for a player who hasn’t shown much growth over his first four years. However, that same contract detail is why the Browns might be open to dealing him. This is especially true as they evaluate their long-term secondary core and look to recoup mid-round draft capital.

Miami, meanwhile, is in a win-now window. If they believe Ramsey’s health or future is uncertain, Newsome represents a potential low-risk, high-reward play. In short: the talent is there. The price is tough. But the fit? Potentially just what the Dolphins need to shore up a secondary that can’t afford to collapse.

Target 2: Taysom Hill

Let’s be honest: there’s no player in the NFL quite like Taysom Hill.

A quarterback by trade. A tight end by practice. A special teams weapon. A fullback. A runner. A receiver. A Wildcat bruiser. You name it, Hill has lined up there. Sure, his career has often been a riddle wrapped in a gimmick. However, his utility has never been in question.

And with the Saints staring down a potential rebuild, Hill’s days in New Orleans may be numbered. He’s 34 and carries a $10 million base salary in the final year of his deal. In addition, he is more of a luxury than a necessity for a team focused on developing young core players.

That opens the door for a forward-thinking team to make a move. Enter the Miami Dolphins.

Mike McDaniel would find no shortage of ways to deploy Hill. He could spell Tua in short-yardage. He could run jet motion and misdirection in 12 personnel. He could line up as a lead blocker, an H-back, a red zone threat, or even a trick-play quarterback. In an offense that already features Hill, Jaylen Waddle, and De'von Achane, Hill would add another dimension—one defenses would struggle to game plan for.

The caveat is salary. At $10 million, Hill's base salary expensive. However, he’s also in a contract year. The Dolphins could negotiate a restructure or incentivized deal that lessens the cap burden. This is especially true if the Saints are willing to eat some of the number in exchange for a future Day 3 draft pick.

At this point in the offseason, Miami doesn’t need a full overhaul. They need chess pieces. Hill gives them one of the most unique chess pieces in the NFL.

Looking Ahead

The Dolphins have taken strides to improve their roster this offseason, but the job isn’t done. The secondary remains fragile and the offensive playbook could benefit from another dynamic wrinkle. Greg Newsome and Taysom Hill are far from traditional trade targets—but that’s precisely what makes them intriguing. Newsome has the raw talent to flourish in a new environment, and Hill has the versatility to make life a nightmare for defenses every Sunday.

If Miami wants to stay relevant in the AFC arms race, calculated risks like these might just be the moves that separate them from the pack.