By Dan Fappiano · 2 min read

Tyreek Hill has had a strong first season with the Miami Dolphins. As they enter a Week 14 matchup with the Los Angeles Chargers, Hill is dealing with a bit of ailment that fans should take note of.

Hill was listed as ‘Did Not Practice’ on the Dolphins’ Thursday injury report with an illness. He did practice on Wednesday before coming down with a sickness Thursday.

It isn’t likely that players actually miss game day due to illness. However, for the Dolphins, losing Hill would be a massive hit to the offense.

On the season, Hill has caught 96 passes for 1,379 yards and five touchdowns. He leads in the NFL in receptions and receiving yards. He also leads the league with 114.9 receiving yards per game and is one of only three receivers in the NFL to eclipse the 100 receiving YPG number.

As a whole, the Dolphins rank second in passing offense with Hill and young superstar Jaylen Waddle leading the way. Last season, prior to Hill arriving, Miami ranked 17th in passing offense.

While their speed receiver might not have practiced, Miami did get some good news with left tackle Terron Armstead returning to the field for a limited session on Thursday. Armstead did not play in Week 13 due to a pectoral injury.

Tyreek Hill will look to get over his illness and return to the practice field Friday. At 8-4, the Dolphins will be looking to improve their playoff positioning when they take on the Chargers in Week 14. Miami will be looking for their star receiver to be back on the field and for the ‘Cheetah’ to continue leading their potent passing attack.