The Miami Dolphins swung a blockbuster trade for Denver Broncos star pass-rusher Bradley Chubb on Tuesday and that left Tyreek Hill rather shocked. Hill was streaming live on Twitch when the news of the Chubb trade broke, so his immediate reaction was captured via the streaming service. And it was incredible.

For a few moments, Hill transformed from his usual self into a full-blown supervillain, equipped with a sinister even laugh. Have a look at the authentic and hilarious reaction from the Dolphins’ wideout.

TYREEK HILL LIVE REACTION pic.twitter.com/XUdvKCRPG8 — Smoke (@nickysmokess) November 1, 2022

His reactions didn’t end there, however. Hill took to Twitter to further elaborate on his excitement.

This is what Cheetah tweeted out:

“Am I reading this right?”

A great addition to the Dolphins. Miami sent running back Chase Edmonds back to Denver in the deal along with the 49ers’ 2023 first-round pick and a 2023 fourth-rounder.

While Chubb has struggled to replicate his success from his rookie season, he’s still an imposing linebacker that will surely make this defense better. In 2022, he’s compiled 5.5 sacks in eight games for the Broncos. The Dolphins are expected to negotiate a long-term deal with the former first-round pick.

You can understand why Hill is excited. The Dolphins defense is allowing just 100.6 rushing yards per game and continue to hold it down on the ground. Chubb is only going to make them better.

As for Cheetah, he’s in the midst of a historic first season with Miami, leading the NFL with 961 receiving yards, and forming a dynamic partnership with Jaylen Waddle. Also, Miami found an immediate replacement for Edmonds as they also traded for 49ers RB Jeff Wilson, who just filled in for the recently released Elijah Mitchell.

The Dolphins currently sit at 5-3 on the year and face the Chicago Bears this Sunday. With a couple of new faces in the locker room and Tua Tagovailoa healthy again, hopefully, they can help this team make some noise come playoff time. It will be interesting to see how Bradley Chubb fits and it’s clear the franchise sees him as a long-term piece.