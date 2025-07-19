Jul 19, 2025 at 11:19 AM ET

The Colorado Rockies are making the moves at a crucial time. They just drafted Ethan Holiday, the son of former Rockies player Matt Holiday.

Additionally, they are looking to shake things up in the realm of trades before the official deadline of July 31. As a result, the Rockies are potentially looking at trading right-handed relief pitcher Jimmy Herget, per Jon Morosi of MLB Network.

According to Morosi, Herget is one of the most underrated trade prospects about to hit the market. Herget, 31, is being sought after by several teams looking to add depth to their pitching, especially their bullpen.

Furthermore, Herget is a reliable presence on the road. He has a 1.23 ERA on the road in 18 appearances.

Also, Herget is slated to become a free agent after the 2027 season. This winter, he is eligible for arbitration, in which a team that snatches him up can sign him for many seasons to come.

This year, Herget has pitched 49 innings and has an ERA of 2.94. He has appeared 18 times, all in relief, with zero wins and one loss.

Meanwhile, the Rockies are in last place in the National League West at 23-74.

Herget has been in the league since 2021. Along the way, he has played for the Cincinnati Reds, Texas Rangers, Los Angeles Angels, and Atlanta Braves.

Last November, Herget was claimed off waivers by the Chicago Cubs. Afterward, he was claimed by the Rockies.

What the Rockies could get out of trading Herget

The Rockies are likely to aim high in the event they do trade Herget. Ultimately, they will seek out the talents of a top 20-30 prospect.

Specifically, the Rockies are looking for a young pitcher to fill the void left by Herget in the bullpen. While no names have been mentioned, the Rockies may look to trade Herget to the New York Mets.

At this time, they need depth in the bullpen. In return, the Rockets could acquire a young player with potential to provide solid innings.