Heading into Week 5, the Miami Dolphins made a peculiar trade for former Chicago Bears wide receiver Chase Claypool. As quarterback Tua Tagovailoa prepares to throw passes to Claypool, he spoke about how the Dolphins plan to embrace the maligned WR.

Outside of just low production, Claypool didn't see eye-to-eye with the Bears and their coaching staff. After he made a public comment about how the team was using him, Chicago stopped having Claypool attend practices and games. From there, it seemed like it wouldn't be long before there was a breakup.

The Dolphins facilitated that breakup by sending Chicago a 2025 seventh-round draft pick. Now in the same locker room, Tagovailoa is ready to put the past behind them and let Claypool start anew in Miami, via Joe Schad of the Palm Beach Post.

“We're going to base our opinion based on our opinion,” Tagovailoa said. “There are media perceptions created.”

Mike McDaniels' early opinion on Claypool came down to simply his speed. Those wheels are why Miami traded for the wide receiver in the first place. Whatever happened in Chicago, the Dolphins aren't looking for Claypool to bring it to Miami. Now on a new team, the Dolphins just want Claypool to focus on catching passes and using his speed to make plays.

Tua Tagovailoa has helped the Dolphins get out to an impressive 4-1 record. Miami's offense has been one of the best in the NFL this season. With Chase Claypool now in the picture, the mission doesn't change. Tagovailoa is only looking to continue helping the Dolphins reach new heights.