First, Tyreek Hill helped the Miami Dolphins beat the Jets in overtime. Then he got behind teammate Tua Tagovailoa. He capped things off by throwing shade at the Jets, according to a post on X by Marcel Louis-Jacques.

“Tyreek Hill said he was ‘kind of surprised’ by the Jets’ late-game clock management — but he’s “grateful” for it”

In a 23-23 tie, The Jets had the ball at the Dolphins’ 38-yard line with 1:02 left in the game. Miami burned its final timeout after a sack of Aaron Rodgers. On the 3rd-and-21 play, Rodgers passed to Davante Adams, who got pushed out of bounds with 52 seconds left.

If the Jets had run a play that finished in bounds, they could have run the clock down to 12-15 seconds before calling timeout and kicking the game-tying field goal. Instead, they left 52 seconds on the clock. Miami got a long kick return, kicked the tying field goal, and won 32-26 in overtime.

Dolphins WR Tyreek Hill burns Jets

Hill had a strong game. He finished with 10 catches for 115 yards and a touchdown. It turned out to be his best game since opening week, when he totaled seven catches for 130 yards against the Jaguars. Hill has 769 yards in 13 games with four touchdowns on the season.

The veteran receiver said the Dolphins understood their season hung in the balance when the Jets led by eight points in the fourth quarter, according to espn.com.

“When we were trotting back on the field, everybody knew what was at stake at that moment,” wide receiver Tyreek Hill said. “We know if we lose, it's over. Our season is over. Fortunately, we've got a lot of great guys on this team who don't want to end our season in January. We just played ball, man, when it mattered the most. We executed. Guys lined up in the right spot, guys played fast, got guys playing for each other, and that's what it's all about. When it's on the line, give us your best stuff. That's what everybody did. No questions were asked, no fingers were pointed. That's the beautiful thing about it.”

Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa said a team effort earned the win.

“I probably wouldn't want to share some of the things we were saying, just to get everybody going,” Tagovailoa said. “But just know we were getting after everyone inside the huddle to make sure that you're blocking the way you need to block, you're running the routes where you need to be. You need to be in the right spots. Just all of that. I thought it was super cool that on a fourth down you've got to find your best player, give it to your best player, and that's what happened. Then we came back to our next best player on the two-point drive. That's what happened.”