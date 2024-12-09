The Miami Dolphins entered the game against the Jets under the cloud of a sub-.500 record. But the Dolphins' walk-off win sent the Jets packing. And Tyreek Hill sent an important message to Tua Tagovailoa after his overtime heroics.

Tagovailoa sealed it with a 10-yard touchdown pass to Jonnu Smith in overtime as the Dolphins earned a thrilling 32-26 win, spoiling Aaron Rodgers' first 300-yard passing game in nearly three years.

At least it kept the Dolphins on the fringe of playoff contention, according to espn.com.

“A win means a lot,” said Tagovailoa. “It means a lot because we have no room for error to lose another game.”

Dolphins WR Tyreek Hill stands up for Tua

Hill said Tua has kept the team afloat, according to a post on X by David Furones.

“Tua, he’s been playing lights out,” Hill said. “I think he doesn’t get enough credit for the things he does, outside of making plays.

“Whether it’s getting us lined up correctly. Me and him had a moment when I ran a route the wrong way. He came to me and told me exactly how I needed to run it. He has been a great leader for this team. We just have to follow his standard. He’s been playing at a high level. Guys around him just have to match it. I feel like we’ve been doing that, but it’s got to be every play.”

Hill had a strong game against the Jets, totaling 10 catches for 115 yards and a touchdown. He said the Dolphins understood the gravity of the situation when they trailed in the fourth quarter.

“Actually, when we were down 23-15, when we were trotting back on the field, everybody knew what was at stake at that moment,” Hill said. “We know if we lose, it’s over. Our season is over.”

It turned out to be Hill’s best game since opening week. He totaled seven catches for 130 yards against the Jaguars in Week 1, but had not reached the 100-yard mark since. And this came from a player who claimed to be deserving of being called the NFL’s best player. For the season, Hill has 769 yards in 13 games with four touchdowns.

Tyreek Hill calling for more opportunities in key situations

Hill thinks he’s hasn’t gotten enough opportunities apparently. He complained about not being on the field for a fourth-down play against Green Bay in Week 13, according to palmbeachpost.com.

“As a teammate, you understand personnel,” Hill said. “Certain things that coaches are looking for. But as an individual, as a competitor, it sucks. At the end of the day if we don't score there I'm going to feel some kind of way. My mindset and the growth that I've had in my career over the years is I'm a teammate now and I'm in a better space. And I understand exactly what the coaches are trying to do.”

Hill's targets and catches are down this season.

“It is what it is,” Hill said. “We all have to learn from it as a group. Not just the coaches. But also the players. We've just got to take our wins and losses.”