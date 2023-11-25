Miami Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel finds it 'encouraging' that quarterback Tua Tagovailoa can bounce back from his interceptions

Though the Miami Dolphins got a dominant 34-13 win over the New York Jets on Black Friday, quarterback Tua Tagovailoa did not have his best game. He particularly struggled in the second quarter when he threw two interceptions. The first interception was returned 30 yards for a pick-six by Jets' Brandin Echols while the second was snatched by D.J. Reed.

For coach Mike McDaniel, seeing Tua be able to bounce back from the mistakes is most important. One cliché in the NFL is that it's important for quarterbacks to have ‘short-term memories' so interceptions and other mistakes doesn't affect them the rest of the game. This ‘short-term memory' is something Tua struggled with early in his career as he was hard on himself for making these mistakes. However, it's one aspect of his game he's improved with coach McDaniel which has allowed him to become more consistent.

“One of the biggest obstacles that he's had to climb is frustration within his own game within a game, and making sure that doesn't linger,” McDaniel said. “What I did see was him bounce back, and that takes a lot of training. Especially when he's as accountable as a player as he is. He is absolutely positively so angry with himself in those moments, but to be able to come back and be with authority and do all the things that we ask him to do, to execute a down and out basis for the rest of the game, I thought was very encouraging,” via the Dolphins staff.

While Tua Tagovailoa is now tied for third-most in the NFL with 10 interceptions, it hasn't stopped him from leading the Dolphins to an 8-3 record. Thanks to his bounce-back ability, he has team in a winning position and is second in the NFL in passing yards with 3,177 and tied for second in touchdowns with 22.