Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey has been fined $16,883 by the NFL for roughing the passer during the team's Week 5 victory against the New England Patriots, according to NFL Insider Tom Pelissero.

The incident occurred when Ramsey struck Patriots quarterback Jacoby Brissett on the facemask after Brissett had already thrown the ball. The fine follows the NFL's ongoing push to enhance player safety, particularly when it comes to protecting quarterbacks from unnecessary contact.

Ramsey’s penalty and subsequent fine serve as a reminder of the league's strict stance on roughing the passer, an issue that has been under heightened scrutiny over the past several seasons. The NFL’s enforcement of these rules reflects its commitment to minimizing injury risks for quarterbacks, one of the most protected positions on the field.

Despite the penalty, the Dolphins emerged victorious in the low-scoring contest, defeating the Patriots 15-10. The win snapped a three-game losing streak for Miami and improved their record to 2-3, giving the team a much-needed boost as they entered their Week 6 bye. The Dolphins' defense, anchored by players like Ramsey, played a pivotal role in securing the win, limiting New England’s passing attack and keeping the team in contention throughout the game.

NFL fines Jalen Ramsey as Dolphins look to build on defensive strengths in Week 7

Looking ahead, the Dolphins will face the Indianapolis Colts in Week 7. Miami is hoping to get starting quarterback Tua Tagovailoa back, as he has been sidelined since suffering a concussion during the Dolphins’ Week 2 loss to the Buffalo Bills. Tagovailoa was placed on injured reserve, and while his return is still uncertain, there is growing optimism that Week 8 may be his last missed game.

Miami’s defense has been one of the stronger units in the league this season. The Dolphins currently rank fourth in passing yards allowed and have been particularly effective in limiting big plays through the air, allowing only 6.7 yards per pass attempt, which ranks 10th in the NFL. They have also allowed just three passing touchdowns, the fourth-fewest in the league, a testament to the secondary's ability to limit opposing quarterbacks.

As Miami heads into the latter part of the season, the Dolphins will look to build on their defensive successes and salvage their season.