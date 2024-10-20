The Miami Dolphins have had a dreadful start to the 2024 season. Miami is 2-4 after losing 16-10 against Indianapolis on Sunday. They are not at the bottom of their division, but their season is on the verge of being over as we inch towards November.

Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel declined to talk about QB Tua Tagovailoa during his postgame press conference.

“Talking about guys on IR doesn’t hit me right, it doesn’t feel appropriate,” McDaniel said, per ESPN's Marcel Louis-Jacques. “I’ll be happy to answer that tomorrow.”

McDaniel was likely asked about Tagovailoa because of what happened during the loss to the Colts. Backup QB Tyler Huntley left the game with a right shoulder injury and did not return. Huntley is now the third Dolphins QB to be injured this season after Tua and backup Skylar Thompson.

Dolphins fans did have some reasons to cheer on Sunday. Both De'Von Achane and Raheem Mostert were back at full strength and looked great, combining for 127 yards at 4.9 yards per carry. If the Dolphins can unlock the passing game, their offense will look a lot closer to normal.

Next up for the Dolphins is a trip to the desert to play the Cardinals in Week 8.

What's the latest on Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa after Tyler Huntley's injury?

Tua Tagovailoa is expected to return to practice this coming week and could play against the Cardinals in Week 8, according to Dianna Russini.

“Head coach Mike McDaniel, who has a close relationship with his quarterback, shared with his team that Tua’s practice window opens up Wednesday, and the quarterback is expected to practice,” Russini wrote on Saturday. “As long as there are no setbacks, the hope is for Tagovailoa to play in the Week 8 game against the Arizona Cardinals.”

Mike McDaniel was optimistic about Tua the last time he gave an update.

“So everything has been the same,” McDaniel said Friday. “There’s been no negative; everything has been positive each and every day. And then yeah, you’d be right in that I am focused on the Indianapolis Colts who we play in 48 hours.”

McDaniel praised Tagovailoa for doing a “great job” throughout his whole recovery process.

“When you make that decision that is based upon the information and driven by medical experts, it’s easy to – there’s no really second guessing or even evaluation of should we or shouldn’t we have,” McDaniel said. “We should have because of medical expertise. So then you take the time to utilize the time, and I think Tua has done a great job of getting something out of a situation that is obviously not ideal. I think you don’t get to choose what you go through but you get to choose how you handle things, and he’s been unbelievably diligent, he’s been a leader while doing it. The right thing for the Dolphins with regard to medical things regarding players is based upon the medical expertise, for sure.”

Dolphins fans are eager to get Tua Tagovailoa back ASAP so they can start winning some games.