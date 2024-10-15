ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Miami Dolphins head to Indianapolis to take on the Colts as they look to build off their Week 5 victory against the New England Patriots when they come into this Week 7 matchup.. It is time to continue our NFL odds series with a Dolphins-Colts prediction and pick.

Miami (2-3) finally was about to stop the bleeding after losing three in a row when they defeated the lowly New England Patriots 15-10 in Week 5. Tyler Huntley is starting to gel with his supporting cast after getting more familiar with the offense and this Miami Dolphins' offense will be looking to continue their resurgence when they take on the Colts in Week 7.

Indianapolis (3-3) struggled early in their Week 7 matchup with the Tennessee Titans but they were able to take it to the Titans in the second half outscoring them 10-0 in the 4th quarter as they came away with the 20-17 victory. All reports have Anthony Richardson making his return to the field in Week 7 as the Colts hope his presence can help unlock this offense that only scored 20 points in Week 6 when they host the Miami Dolphins on Sunday.



Here are the Dolphins-Colts NFL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NFL Odds: Dolphins-Colts NFL Odds

Miami Dolphins: +3 (-102)

Moneyline: +142

Indianapolis Colts: -3 (-120)

Moneyline: -168

Over: 44.5 (-105)

Under: 44.5 (-115)

How to Watch Dolphins vs. Colts

Time: 1:00 PM ET/10:00 AM PT

TV: FOX

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why The Dolphins Could Cover The Spread/Win

ATS Record: 1-4

Over/Under Record: 1-4

Head-To-Head Record L10: 2-6 (SU) / 4-4 (ATS)

The Miami Dolphins are poised to upset the Indianapolis Colts on the road in Week 7, despite being 3-point underdogs. Miami's explosive offense, which despite underwhelming without Tua Tagovailoa on the field, was crucial in their most recent victory against the Patriots. Even with backup quarterback Tyler Huntley at the helm, the Dolphins' array of playmakers, including Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle along with running backs De'Von Achane and Jaylen Wright, should be able to exploit a Colts defense that has been inconsistent this season. The extra week of preparation due to their bye will allow the Dolphins to fine-tune their game plan and adjust to Huntley's strengths.

Defensively, the Dolphins have been surprisingly stout, particularly against the pass, ranking 3rd in the league. This strength matches up well against the Colts' pass-heavy offense, whether led by Joe Flacco or a potentially returning Anthony Richardson. Miami's ability to generate pressure, combined with their solid secondary play, should disrupt Indianapolis' offensive rhythm. With their high-powered offense and an underrated defense, the Dolphins are well-positioned to secure a crucial road victory and get their season back on track.

Why The Colts Could Cover The Spread/Win

ATS Record: 5-1

Over/Under Record: 3-3

Head-To-Head Record L10: 6-2 (SU) / 4-4 (ATS)

The Indianapolis Colts are poised to secure a victory against the Miami Dolphins at home in Week 7, building on their recent momentum. The Colts' offense, led by the resurgent Joe Flacco, has found its rhythm, averaging 23.2 points per game. Flacco's veteran presence and ability to connect with receivers like Josh Downs will be crucial against Miami's secondary. Additionally, the potential return of Jonathan Taylor and Anthony Richardson could provide a significant boost to the Colts' offensive attack, exploiting the Dolphins' 24th-ranked run defense.

Defensively, the Colts have an opportunity to capitalize on Miami's offensive struggles without Tua Tagovailoa. The Dolphins' offense has sputtered, averaging just 12 points per game in their last three outings. Indianapolis' home-field advantage at Lucas Oil Stadium, where they are 3-0 against the spread this season, will play a significant role. With the Colts' balanced attack and the Dolphins coming off a bye week, which historically hasn't favored them under coach Mike McDaniel (3-5 ATS with a rest advantage), Indianapolis is well-positioned to cover the 3-point spread and secure a crucial home victory.

Final Dolphins-Colts Prediction & Pick

The Dolphins are likely to cover the +3 spread against the Colts in Week 7. Despite their recent struggles, Miami's offense should benefit from the extra preparation during their bye week. The potential return of DeVon Achane could provide a spark to their rushing attack. Defensively, the Dolphins have been solid against the pass, which matches up well with the Colts' offensive strengths. Indianapolis has overperformed expectations recently, but they may struggle against Miami's defensive front. The Dolphins' ability to generate big plays on offense, combined with their improving defense, should keep this game close. Even if they don't win outright, Miami has a good chance of staying within the 3-point spread.

Final Dolphins-Colts Prediction & Pick: Miami Dolphins +3 (-102), Over 44.5 (-105)