The Miami Dolphins have really struggled offensively without Tua Tagovailoa, who can't come back soon enough especially now that Tyler Huntley suffered a right shoulder injury in Week 7 against the Indianapolis Colts. Huntley was initially listed as questionable to return, according to the Dolphins, with Tim Boyle taking his place. Huntley has since been downgraded to out.

Tagovailoa is making progress in his return from his latest concussion, with the hope that he'll practice this upcoming week and potentially be ready to go for Week 8 against the Arizona Cardinals. Miami badly needs Tagovailoa back in order to fix the slumping offense, which managed just 10 points with Huntley on Sunday before he left the game with the injury. The Dolphins are in danger of falling to 2-4 on the season.

Tagovailoa hasn't played since an ugly Week 2 loss to the Buffalo Bills, when he suffered a concussion that some thought could be a career-ender because of his history. Miami followed up that 31-10 loss with a 24-3 defeat to the Seattle Seahawks, a 31-12 loss to the Tennessee Titans and a 15-10 win over the hapless New England Patriots. The Dolphins' 20 points in their season-opening win over the lowly Jacksonville Jaguars remains their high mark of 2024.

Remember that this is a roster with tons of weapons on offense, including Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle at wideout. But with Tagovailoa out, Miami simply hasn't been able to put points up on the board. Huntley hasn't been the answer, and it's not like a journeyman like Boyle is much better.

Will Tagovailoa be able to save this Dolphins offense whenever he does return? That's a big ask given the nature of his injury, but it's going to have to happen, and soon. If it doesn't, Mike McDaniel could find himself on the hot seat after so much promise to start his tenure.