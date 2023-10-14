The Miami Dolphins' offense has truly taken off during the 2023 season. With dangerous weapons such as quarterback Tua Tagovailoa as well as dynamic wide receivers like Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle, head coach Mike McDaniels' point of attack has worked to increasingly lethal results, culminating in their 70-20 demolition of the Denver Broncos in Week 3.

The speed with which the Dolphins offense moves around the field is incredible, with the offensive line providing the requisite protection that enables them operate at such a breakneck pace. But according to retired tight end Rob Gronkowski, who won the Super Bowl three times with the New England Patriots and once with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, they may be in need of one more piece to truly cement themselves as an unstoppable offense, which is where he could enter the picture.

“It would be pretty cool to play for the Miami Dolphins on that offensive side of the ball. It's a whole different scheme. Mike McDaniel, he's taken that style of offense, he's implementing it to a whole another level. He needs speed. The only thing he's missing is a tight end and I feel like I would be able to adapt to that situation to where they could use me,” Gronkowski told Ryen Russillo of The Ringer, via Joe Schad of the Palm Beach Post.

Rob Gronkowski: It would be cool to play for Mike McDaniel and Miami Dolphins pic.twitter.com/Dy9e6qfysb — Joe Schad (@schadjoe) October 14, 2023

The Dolphins' offense is difficult enough to stop as it is; heading into their Week 6 clash against the Carolina Panthers, the team with the fifth-worst defense thus far in 2023, Miami has the NFL's league-leading offense, buoyed of course by their 70-point effort against the Broncos.

With Tua Tagovailoa feasting on the opportunities the likes of Tyreek Hill, Jaylen Waddle, and Cedrick Wilson Jr. tend to create, Rob Gronkowski then thinks that he'd have a lot of the field to himself which opens up more opportunities for the Dolphins to gain yardage.

“All these wide receivers and everything are going all over the place, and then there I am, up the middle, just wide open,” Gronkowski added. “So I think that would be a great fit.”

Of course, Rob Gronkowski is 34 years old now, and he didn't play the entirety of the 2022 season, so there will be question marks if he still has gas left in the tank. But he has come back from retirement in the past and flourished, so never say never.