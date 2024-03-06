In the past years, there has been a new wave of wideouts that have taken over the league. Usual veterans like Mike Evans still make big impacts on their teams but Ja'Marr Chase, Keenan Allen, Amon-Ra St. Brown, and CeeDee Lamb among others have stepped up their game. This pool only gets bigger as Marvin Harrison Jr. enters the league. But, Tyreek Hill is not phased with any of them. Tua Tagovailoa's partner in the Miami Dolphins offense oozed with confidence.
Being the best at a position surely has some qualifications that set one apart from other players. While Ja'Marr Chase and CeeDee Lamb have been catching up to the Dolphins receiver's accolades and numbers, Tyreek Hill noted that he has an edge. This is not just being a wideout but also as a crucial member of the special teams unit, via the Pivot Podcast.
“I can do some of everything they can do. But, I feel like they can’t do exactly what I can do. There’s value in the return game, there’s value in coming out the edge to block a kick. Like whatever you need, in KC I was on the off-sides kick team. I want to do everything, whatever position is needed on the football field, Tyreek Hill going to do it,” the Dolphins star said.
Dolphins superstar and his edge
His numbers do not look bad at all this season. He caught 119 receptions from Tua Tagovailoa to lead the league with his 1,799 receiving yards. Moreover, Hill was also tied at first in touchdown receptions this season. All of these big numbers with the Dolphins mixed with his experience as a special teams player with the Kansas City Chiefs might actually make him the best in the game.
Furthermore, the Dolphins star is not really trying to chase hefty paychecks or big numbers.
“I don’t care how much money I make. I want to add value in some kind of way because you can always use some speed somewhere,” he declared.
Hill is about to turn 31 before the season starts. He has only gotten better over time and might continue to do so. Will the Dolphins finally win the Super Bowl with him?