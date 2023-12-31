Xavien Howard was carted off the field with an injury during the Dolphins-Ravens game.

Early on in the Miami Dolphins game against the Baltimore Ravens, Xavien Howard left the field with an injury. At first, fans were hopeful he could return. However, he's not likely to return after being carted off of the field.

Howard suffered a foot injury, according to Dolphins' beat reporter Daniel Oyefusi. Miami deemed the star cornerback as questionable, but after a short stint in the blue medical tent, he was carted to the locker room for further evaluation.

“Dolphins CB Xavien Howard has a foot injury and is questionable to return.”

“There's a cart coming to the medical tent.”

The injury occurred when Howard got twisted up on a passing play. A Ravens receiver zoomed right by him. The Dolphins' cornerback hurt his foot when he tried to get back in position.

It's not an ideal situation for the Dolphins at all. Howard is one of their best players on defense. He's truly one of the best in the league. Hopefully, this foot injury isn't serious and he can return sooner, rather than later. Especially with the playoffs right around the corner. Eli Apple should be the immediate reserve if Xavien Howard is unable to return from injury.

So far this season, Howard has been a beast, as usual. Heading into the Week 17 matchup against the Ravens, the Dolphins' cornerback has accumulated 45 total tackles, 12 pass deflections, and one interception. He's been a fantastic sidekick to Jalen Ramsey all season long.

With that said, keep an eye out for updates regarding Xavien Howard. The Dolphins will monitor his foot and decide when he's healthy enough to reutrn.