Will Dolphins give Xavien Howard an ultimatum?

The Miami Dolphins went from taking a clear step forward in 2023-24 to being thrust into a question-filled offseason in just a few short weeks. An AFC East collapse and poor NFL playoffs showing in frigid Kansas City forces the organization to enter a deep reflection period.

One such matter that must be handled in the coming months is the contract situation of Xavien Howard. The star cornerback signed a five-year, $50.6 million extension in 2022 but has not lived up to it. A possible restructuring can allow the Dolphins to retain him going forward while adding to the roster or freeing up cap space to lock in other players.

But that is not something the former All-Pro and four-time Pro Bowl selection appears to be entertaining right now. When asked if he would take a pay cut, he replied, “if your boss asked you to take a cut, would you?” per USA TODAY's Safid Deen. “My eight years here, I loved it,” Howard said. “And whatever happens, I’m with it.”

That sounds like a man prepared to be playing for another team next season. If that happens, Miami will say goodbye to someone who has made a sizable impact for much of his Dolphins tenure. This is a “what have you done for me lately” kind of business, though, and the recent returns have been modest.

Is it time for the Dolphins to get younger in the secondary?

Xavien Howard recorded one interception, 45 combined tackles, 12 passes defensed and one tackle for loss in 13 games in 2023. He suffered a foot sprain late in the regular season and missed the team's AFC Wild Card loss to the Kansas City Chiefs on Saturday. Whether it be the unforgiving conditions, their struggles against high-quality competition or injury problems, the Dolphins completely stumbled their way to a 26-7 loss.

Although Howard's presence could have potentially made a difference, it might just be time for a change. A declining 30-year-old corner who ended the year hurt does not inspire much confidence about the future, especially since fellow CB Jalen Ramsey is 29 years of age and endured his own injury issues this past season.

It is unclear how or if Miami can take the next step up the AFC ladder, but there is at least a possibility it will have to try without this homegrown talent.