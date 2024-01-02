Miami Dolphins cornerback Xavien Howard's injury status has been revealed ahead of Week 178

The Miami Dolphins are set to take on the Buffalo Bills for their final game of the season on Sunday, January 7. The Sunday night prime time game will feature Mike McDaniel's high-flying Dolphins against Josh Allen and the powerful Buffalo Bills dual threat offensive attack.

Meanwhile, the Dolphins got an injury update on a former second-round pick along the offensive line. The Dolphins most to blame for the team's worrisome Week 17 loss were revealed.

On Monday afternoon, reporter Ari Meirov shared an injury update on a key Dolphins player that could factor in big-time against the Bills.

Howard's Injury Status Revealed

Miami cornerback Xavien Howard had four tackles including one solo against the Dallas Cowboys on Christmas Eve.

He suffered a foot injury this past Sunday and is considered week-to-week. He may miss the game against Allen, his talented receiving corps, and Buffalo.

Another key loss for Miami: #Dolphins CB Xavien Howard suffered a foot injury on Sunday and is considered week-to-week. The team is not expecting to have him on Sunday night vs. the Bills. Eli Apple is likely to get more playing time. pic.twitter.com/qUwnRpbUdG — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) January 1, 2024

The Dolphins lost by a score of 56-19 to the Baltimore Ravens on the day Howard was injured.

Division Title on the Line for Dolphins in Week 18

Miami has clinched a playoff berth and will win the division if they beat the Bills on Sunday.

They will likely miss the presence of Howard on Sunday should he miss the game. Howard has 36 tackles and 12 passes defensed so far this season from his cornerback position.

The Dolphins could find themselves in a shootout with the Bills, especially if Howard isn't available to play against a talented Buffalo receiving corps and tight ends group led by Stefon Diggs, Dalton Kincaid and others.