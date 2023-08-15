It's tough to be on the roster bubble during NFL training camp. Practices take their toll on these players' bodies, but jobs are on the line. They have to keep going. Every rep is an opportunity and those opportunities are essential for these guys to make a 53-man roster. The chances of making that 53-man roster falter exponentially if they can't execute these opportunities properly. That is the case with the Miami Dolphins.

This time of year can be very tough on players. Most of them all across the NFL are going through this ordeal to help their career and livelihood. Two players, in particular, need big preseason performances to latch onto the Dolphins' Week 1 roster.

Erik Ezukanma

Erik Ezukanma had some big performances in the preseason last year. The fourth-round pick out of Texas Tech put himself on the map with a six-reception, 114-yard game in the preseason a year ago against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Unfortunately for Ezukanma, that didn't come with much opportunity in the regular season. He did make the team last year, but he only played in one game. In that one game, he registered just one catch for a measly three yards.

He's got his work cut out for him to crack the Dolphins' roster this time around. His fourth-round pedigree should help him out; teams don't like to get rid of their draft picks, and while Ezukanma wasn't a Day 2 pick, a fourth-round pick is still pretty valuable. But the Dolphins' wide receiver room is busy. Obviously, Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle lead the room. The team signed Cedrick Wilson last season to a pretty hefty deal only to not use him that much. He should have a bigger role this season. Miami also signed Braxton Berrios and Robbie Chosen (formerly known as Robby Anderson of Jets and Panthers lore) this offseason too.

That's already five names. Freddie Swain is another solid veteran who hasn't been named yet. That looks to be Ezukanma's primary competition for potentially the final roster spot at wide receiver. Ezukanma balled out in preseason a year ago. He can do it again to lock in a roster spot.

Myles Gaskin

It seems like it was ten years ago when Myles Gaskin put up 584 rushing yards and three touchdowns on 142 carries in ten games while adding 388 yards on the ground on 41 receptions, two of which were also scores. He put up 972 total yards in those ten games. Those are very good numbers. But he's put up 900 yards in 21 games since then.

Myles Gaskin was able to stick with the Dolphins despite the coaching change to Mike McDaniel, but he wasn't able to do much in McDaniel's first season as head coach. Gaskin played in only four games and registered a total of 14 touches in those games. It makes sense after McDaniel brought in running backs he coached in San Francisco: Raheem Mostert (212 touches) and Jeff Wilson (199 touches). Miami added even more competition this summer in the form of third-round rookie Devon Achane.

Gaskin has to beat out fellow Washington Husky Salvon Ahmed to latch on as the fourth-string running back. Perhaps either Gaskin or Ahmed could make a different team if they get cut, but who performs best in preseason should determine which of those two ends up on the Dolphins' 53. A strong 57-yard performance on seven carries to go with two receptions for 20 yards should help Gaskin's case to make the roster.

Moving Forward

Neither Erik Ezukanma nor Myles Gaskin are locks to make the Dolphins' roster. Both are amongst the hundreds of NFL players who need big preseason games to make their certain team's 53. These two will be worth keeping an eye on during Miami's preseason games over the course of August.