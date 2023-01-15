The Miami Dolphins will be facing an uphill battle on Sunday without quarterback Tua Tagovailoa. While the short-term future for Tua remains a mystery given his injuries, his long-term prospects appear to be solid as ever in Miami.

Tagovailoa is expected to remain the starting quarterback for the Dolphins next season, according to the latest report from ESPN insider Adam Schefter.

The 2023 season may be secure for Tua Tagovailoa, but that doesn’t mean he won’t try to work his way back from injury to make an impact this season should the Dolphins manage to upset the Buffalo Bills on Sunday. If his teammates manage to hold the fort without him, he reportedly could be cleared from concussion protocol with enough time to prepare for the next playoff bout.

The Dolphins may have fizzled out after a strong start to the 2022 campaign, but it appears as though the Dolphins brass are happy with the growth shown by the team and its QB under the tutelage of Mike McDaniel.

“But regardless of what happens in Sunday’s wild-card game in Buffalo or throughout Miami’s postseason, the Dolphins have been pleased with Tagovailoa’s development this season under first-year coach Mike McDaniel, according to sources.”

Tua Tagovailoa’s health remains the most important factor in all this. The football stuff comes naturally if he manages to return to form and stay that way. As long as he makes the full recovery like everyone hopes he could, Tagovailoa will have all the support he needs.