Miami Dolphins receiver Tyreek Hill said a text from his wife motivated him to return in the second half against the Tennessee Titans.

Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill played just 33 snaps in the team's loss to the Tennessee Titans on Monday Night Football after suffering an ankle injury in the first quarter, and he revealed that a text from his wife during halftime inspired him to return to the game in the third quarter.

“When it happened, like my first reaction was like, man, my ankle is gone,” Tyreek Hill said, via Marcel Louis-Jacques of ESPN. “My adrenaline kicked in, I ran off the field, then I sat for a while and it got stiff and I was going through a lot of pain. Then I just made up in my mind, I came in at halftime, I texted my wife, I was like, ‘This s**t hurt.' I need an ankle massage tonight, and she's like, ‘You'd better get your ass back in that game, dawg.' I was like, ‘All right.' … So I just made up my mind that it's going to hurt. It's going to suck. Tonight and tomorrow morning. I just went back in the game on my own, without anybody saying, ‘Reek, go.' It was like, no, f**k this, I've got to get out there and bring some energy and be that spark.”

Hill finished the game with 61 yards on four receptions. The Dolphins ended up blowing a 27-13 lead in the final minutes after the Titans scored two touchdowns and a two-point conversion late.

Up next are the New York Jets, and it is uncertain whether or not Hill will play.

“That's never something I would be thinking about,” Hill said, via Louis-Jacques. “But if the trainers come to me, if they see something in the scans whenever I get these scans, they say, ‘Hey, Reek, you can sit out,' I do it. But me being me, I don't want to sit out. I want to be able to help this team any way I can, and that's just who I am. I just don't want to miss any games.”

The Dolphins have some work to do over the last couple of weeks to win the AFC South.