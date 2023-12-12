Tua Tagovailoa and Raheem Mostert's Dolphins may have celebrated too early as Will Levis and the Titans came back from down under.

Tua Tagovailoa and the Miami Dolphins may have experienced their first loss in a while but they showed that they could still have fun in the game. Mike McDaniel struggled a bit in containing the Tennessee Titans led by Will Levis and Derrick Henry. They got into striking distance because of Raheem Mostert and their joy started showing in the fourth quarter, via the Dolphins' X account.

After Raheem Mostert seemed to have placed the nail in the Titans' coffin, the Dolphins started having a wheelbarrow race in the endzone. This was more than well-deserved after two outstanding rush calls by Mike McDaniel. Mostert had two touchdowns which were just separated by only 60 seconds. The Tua Tagovailoa-led Dolphins were up by 14 with less than five minutes to go.

This is where the Dolphins' celebrations would start to culminate. Will Levis started the scoring barrage and darted a three-yard pass to DeAndre Hopkins. A gutsy move to go for a two-point conversion paid off as Nick Westbrook-Ikhine got to the end zone.

Hope seemed to be alive for the Dolphins as they could just contain the Titans' offense for a while. But, Derrick Henry used all of his strength to wipe the happiness out of their faces. He got the three-yard rush to tie the game. This is where everyone was hoping for overtime but it was to no avail. Nick Folk bid the Dolphins faithful a good night after sending the game-winning field goal in the middle of the gridiron.

The Dolphins may have gotten the celebration but the Titans notched the last laugh.