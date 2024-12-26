ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Dolphins have struggled with consistency this year, but they are still in playoff contention. The Browns have had a tough season this year but can play spoiler in this matchup. It is time to continue our NFL odds series with a Dolphins-Browns prediction and pick.

Dolphins-Browns Last Game – Matchup History

These two teams split their last two matchups. The Browns won their matchup in 2019, 41-24, in Cleveland, and the Dolphins won their most recent matchup in Miami in 2022, 39-17. These teams are trending in different directions, with the Browns imploding and the Dolphins still having a path toward the playoffs. However, they need help and have no margin for error.

Overall Series: Dolphins lead 12-9.

Here are the Dolphins-Browns NFL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NFL Odds: Dolphins-Browns Odds

Miami Dolphins: -6.5 (-114)

Moneyline: -300

Cleveland Browns: +6.5 (-106)

Moneyline: +245

Over: 39.5 (-115)

Under: 39.5 (-105)

How to Watch Dolphins vs. Browns

Time: 4:05 pm ET/1:05 pm PT

TV: CBS

*Watch NFL games LIVE with fuboTV (Get Access | Save $30)*

Why The Dolphins Could Cover The Spread/Win

The Dolphins have been solid this season on offense. They average 328.5 yards per game and are scoring 20.3 points per game. The offense has been solid since Tua Tagovailoa came back under center after his injury earlier this year. He has 2,867 passing yards, 19 passing touchdowns, and seven interceptions with a 72.9% completion percentage. The receivers have disappointed a bit this year and have been balanced as a unit. Tyreek Hill is the leading receiver with 834 yards and six touchdowns on 70 receptions. Jonnu Smith is just behind Hill with 802 yards and six touchdowns on 76 receptions. Next, the running game has been inconsistent, but De'Von Achane has been great in the backfield. Achane has 761 yards and five touchdowns on 182 carries. This offense has not been as dynamic as last year, but they get a good matchup against a Browns defense that has fallen off a cliff this year. They still have talent, but Miami should be able to score in this game easily.

The Dolphins' defense has been great this season. They allow 312.8 yards and 21.9 points per game, ranking sixth in total defense and ninth in scoring defense. They are solid against the pass and the run game. They allow 210.8 yards through the air and 102.1 yards on the ground. The defense is littered with talent. Jordyn Brooks, Emmanuel Ogbah, and Zach Sieler have been great up front. Then, Jordan Poyer, Jevon Holland, and Jalen Ramsey have been great in the secondary, which is why that pass defense is great. This defense has had a solid year this season and gets a great matchup against a broken Browns offense. Cleveland has had a revolving door at quarterback this year, and they are going with Dorian Thompson-Robinson again. He struggled last week and should have a rough game in this matchup against this defense.

Why The Browns Could Cover The Spread/Win

The Cleveland Browns are having a rough season on offense. They are averaging 307.2 total yards and then 16.3 points per game. Jameis Winston has been benched, and Dorian Thompson-Robinson will be the starter in this game despite a rough start last weekend. Thompson-Robinson has 1,148 passing yards, five touchdowns, and three interceptions with a 63.4% completion percentage. Then, out wide, Jerry Jeudy is the best receiver for the Browns. He has 1,072 receiving yards and four touchdowns on 72 receptions. They have a lot of talent in the backfield, especially with Nick Chubb and Jerome Ford. Ford is the lead back right now, with Chubb injured and out for the rest of the year. Jerome Ford has 543 yards and three touchdowns on 98 carries. This offense is going to lean on Ford with their struggles at quarterback. The Dolphins have the talent on defense to completely shut down this Cleveland offense. The Browns have struggled running the ball and have had a rough season at the quarterback position.

The Browns' defense has been inconsistent this season. They are allowing 339.9 total yards and 25.3 points per game. They have struggled against the pass and the ground game. They allow 212.5 yards through the air and 127.4 yards on the ground. This defense has talent, with Myles Garrett, Jordan Hicks, and Devin Bush in the front seven. Then, in the secondary, Denzel Ward and Grant Delpit have been great. The secondary is the big key in this game because Tua Tagovailoa and these receivers are threats to go downfield consistently. They should have no issues doing that in this game.

Final Dolphins-Browns Prediction & Pick

The Dolphins are the better team and have no margin for error entering this game. They must keep winning and some outside help to stay in the playoff conversation. The Browns do not have much to inspire confidence in this game on offense or defense. The Dolphins win and cover on the road in this game to stay alive in the playoff hunt.

Final Dolphins-Browns Prediction & Pick: Miami Dolphins -6.5 (-114)