The Miami Dolphins come into this road contest after beating down divisional rival the New York Jets who they steamrolled as they head to Washington to take on the lowly Commanders who were put in their place by the Dallas Cowboys on Thanksgiving Day as they attempt to right the ship when they play host to the visiting Dolphins in Week 13. We're here to share our NFL odds series, make a Dolphins-Commanders prediction, and pick while showing you how to watch.

Miami Dolphins (8-3) obliterated Tim Boyle and the New York Jets routing them to a tune of 34-13. While Tua Tagovailoa didn't have his best game, the Dolphins put up 34 points due to a running game led by Raheem Mostert and a 99-yard interception return for a touchdown right before halftime. The Dolphins look to continue their momentum when they take on the bottom-feeding Washington Commanders in Week 13.

Washington Commanders (4-8) have been downright dreadful to watch. They were routed on Thanksgiving against their divisional rivals the Dallas Cowboys who put up 25 points in the fourth quarter while the Commanders put up a goose egg in the entire second half. Sam Howell is tops in the league in passing yards but unfortunately, that hasn't resulted in wins on their record. The Commanders are in for a rude awakening if their defense can't get a stop when they host the Miami Dolphins in this week's matchup.

Here are the Dolphins-Commanders NFL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NFL Odds: Dolphins-Commanders Odds

Miami Dolphins: -9.5 (-110)

Washington Commanders: +9.5 (-110)

Over: 49.5 (-110)

Under: 49.5 (-110)

How to Watch Dolphins vs. Commanders Week 13

Time: 1:00 PM ET/10:00 AM PT

TV: FOX

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial), NFL Sunday Ticket if out-of-market

Why The Dolphins Could Cover The Spread

As the NFL season nears its crescendo, the Miami Dolphins find themselves in prime position to not only secure a playoff berth but also assert their dominance over the Washington Commanders in Week 13. With a point spread currently set at 9.5 points in favor of the Dolphins, analysts unanimously predict a comfortable victory for the high-powered Miami offense.

The Dolphins come into this matchup riding a two-game winning streak, showcasing their ability to overcome adversity and capitalize on opportunities. Their high-flying offense, led by Tua Tagovailoa and a dynamic receiving duo of Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle, has the potential to overwhelm the Commanders' defense, which ranks 24th in the league against the pass.

On the defensive side of the ball, the Dolphins have stepped up their game, limiting opponents to an average of just 16 points per game over their last four wins. Their pass rush, led by Emmanuel Ogbah and Jaelan Phillips, has been particularly effective, generating consistent pressure and disrupting opposing offenses.

The Commanders, on the other hand, have struggled of late, losing three consecutive games and allowing an average of 31 points per game during that stretch. Their offense, led by Sam Howell, has been inconsistent, and their defense has failed to live up to expectations.

Considering the Dolphins' recent successes, coupled with the Commanders' current struggles, it's evident that Miami holds a significant advantage in this matchup. The Dolphins' high-powered offense, paired with their improving defense, makes them a formidable opponent. While the 9.5-point spread may seem daunting, all signs point to a Dolphins victory that covers the spread.

Why The Commanders Could Cover The Spread

Despite facing a daunting 9.5-point spread, the Washington Commanders possess the potential to defy expectations and cover the spread against the Miami Dolphins in Week 13. While the Dolphins have been on a roll, winning two straight games, the Commanders have demonstrated resilience and determination throughout the season.

The Commanders' offense, led by the versatile Sam Howell, has shown flashes of brilliance, capable of putting up points in bunches. Howell's ability to extend plays with his legs and deliver accurate passes to his playmakers makes him a dangerous threat.

Wide receiver Terry McLaurin continues to be a reliable target, leading the team in receiving yards and touchdowns. Running back Brian Robinson has also found his stride, providing a balanced rushing attack that can keep defenses guessing. While the Dolphins have undoubtedly been impressive, their recent success may have masked some underlying weaknesses. Their defense, despite boasting talented players, has struggled at times, allowing multiple 30-point performances to opponents this season.

In addition, the Dolphins' offense, while explosive, has shown signs of inconsistency. Tagovailoa has been prone to turnovers, and the team's reliance on big plays can make them vulnerable to defensive adjustments. Considering the Commanders' recent improvements, coupled with the Dolphins' potential vulnerabilities, the possibility of an upset victory is not far-fetched. The 9.5-point spread may seem significant, but the Commanders have the talent and determination to make it a competitive game. If they can capitalize on their strengths and minimize their mistakes, they have a real chance to cover the spread and shock the Dolphins in Week 13.

Final Dolphins-Commanders Prediction & Pick

The Miami Dolphins look to be victorious in their last road start before they head home to Miami for the remainder of the regular season and this is the right opponent to make that happen against. While their offense seemed mediocre against a stout New York Jets defense they still won by a 21-point margin and coming into a game against a team as defensively liable as the Washington Commanders, the chances of the Dolphins' offense getting stopped seem unlikely. Ultimately, expect the Miami Dolphins to put up points on the scoreboard in a hurry putting the Commanders on their heels which will result in numerous mistakes in typical Commanders fashion as the Dolphins rout them to cover the spread and win three in a row.

Final Dolphins-Commanders Prediction & Pick: Miami Dolphins -9.5 (-110), Over 49.5 (-110)