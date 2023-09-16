The Miami Dolphins will battle the New England Patriots on Sunday Night Football. We're here to share our NFL odds series, make a Dolphins-Patriots prediction, and pick while showing you how to watch.

The Dolphins defeated the Los Angeles Chargers 36-34 last weekend to start the season at 1-0. Initially, the Dolphins led 20-17 at the half. The Dolphins trailed 34-30 with 1:48 left in the game when Tua Tagovailoa passed to Tyreek Hill for a go-ahead touchdown. Then, they stopped the Chargers on four plays to seal the game. Tagovailoa went 28 for 45 with 466 yards, three touchdowns, and one interception. Also, Raheem Mostert rushed 10 times for 37 yards and one touchdown. Hill caught 11 passes for 215 yards with two touchdowns. Meanwhile, Jaylen Waddle had four receptions for 78 yards.

The Patriots lost 25-20 to the Philadelphia Eagles. At first, they fell behind 16-0. But the Pats scored two touchdowns in the second quarter to trim the lead at the half. Unfortunately, the Eagles pulled away, and the Pats could not complete the comeback. Mac Jones went 35 for 54 with 316 yards, three touchdowns, and one interception while taking two sacks. Meanwhile, Ezekiel Elliot rushed seven times for 29 yards, while Rhamondre Stevenson ran 12 times for 25 yards while catching six passes for 64 yards. Kendrick Bourne had six catches for 64 yards and two touchdowns, while Hunter Henry had five receptions for 56 yards and a touchdown.

The Dolphins lead the all-time series 59-53. Furthermore, the teams split the season series last season. The Dolphins have won six of their past 10 games against the Patriots. Conversely, the Patriots are 11-2 over the past 13 games against Gilette Stadium against the Fins.

Here are the Dolphins-Patriots NFL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NFL Odds: Dolphins-Patriots Odds

Miami Dolphins: -2.5 (-120)

New England Patriots: +2.5 (-102)

Over: 46.5 (-110)

Under: 46.5 (-110)

How to Watch Dolphins vs. Patriots Week 2

TV: NBC, NBC Sports and Universo

Stream: fuboTV, NFL+

Time: 8:21 PM ET/5:21 PM PT

Why The Dolphins Could Cover The Spread

The Dolphins might have the scariest offense in the NFL after last week's performance. Therefore, there is a lot to watch. Tagovailoa hopes to do better this time around against the Patriots. Unfortunately, he went 12 for 19 with 161 yards, one touchdown, and one interception in his last meeting with the Patriots before exiting with an injury.

Jeff Wilson was the lead runner in last year's game against the Patriots. However, he won't be available for this tilt as the Dolphins placed him on injured reserve. Raheem Mostert will take the reigns. Significantly, he rushed nine times for 29 yards while catching eight passes for 62 yards and a touchdown in his last meeting with the Pats. Hill caught just four passes for 55 yards, while Waddle only had three receptions for 52 yards in the loss. Now, they would love to bounce back against a team that has had success against them for years.

But the defense must also play better. Unfortunately, they struggled throughout the majority of the content against the Bolts. So the Dolphins must make adjustments and force the Pats to pass.

The Dolphins will cover the spread if Tagovailoa can have a productive game. Then, the defense must force New England to pass.

Why The Patriots Could Cover The Spread

Jones will look to have a better performance against the Dolphins. Ultimately, he went 20 for 33 with 204 yards and two touchdowns in his last encounter with Miami. Jones hopes to connect on short passes and find his receivers. Meanwhile, Stevenson struggled last week on the ground. Expect him to find more room this week. Significantly, he rushed eight times for 42 yards in a winning effort in his last showdown with Miami. Hunter Henry and Mike Gesicki will play a factor. Moreover, Henry would like to replicate his performance from last season, where he caught five passes for 52 yards. Gesicki will face the team that drafted him for the first time.

The defense played efficiently against the Eagles last week. However, they could not make the key stops to prevent putting themselves in a large hole. They must find a way to rattle Tagovailoa to have a chance. Moreover, they must force the Dolphins into long third-down conversions.

The Patriots will cover the spread if they can run the ball well and make the game easier for Jones. Then, their defense must stop the quarterback while containing two speedy receivers.

Final Dolphins-Patriots Prediction & Pick

Bill Belichick is still the greatest coach of all time. Therefore, expect him to prepare his team for this Sunday Night tilt against a dangerous divisional rival. The Patriots will do enough to cover the spread.

Final Dolphins-Patriots Prediction & Pick: New England Patriots: +2.5 (-102)