Tyreek Hill is coming after Colin Cowherd following a non-sensical take on the Dolphins

Who doesn't love some slightly mean-spirited banter between professional athletes and the normal folks who cover them for a living!?

Today on The Herd, Fox Sports' Colin Cowherd delivered a message to the fans of the Miami Dolphins who were claiming that Cowherd and other members of the sports media needed to put a little more respect on the name of their 11-4 Dolphins. Dolphins MVP candidate wide receiver Tyreek Hill was not a fan of what Cowherd had to say, and took to X to make his opinions known, just like Cowherd had.

What sport has this thug played again 🙃 https://t.co/NnFRdit3FW — Ty Hill (@cheetah) December 27, 2023

Now, if Hill's retort is to be taken at face value, then my impending opinion on the matter has been rendered irrelevant, because last time I checked, I have not played any sport beyond the high school level. With that said, I don't think that's necessarily what Tyreek Hill is trying to imply here, and for the record, I don't think the comparison that Colin Cowherd was making in this long-winded monologue holds up all that well.

There are still questions worth asking about the legitimacy of the Miami Dolphins, and hey, if Colin Cowherd or any other analysts or members of the sports media want to suggest that Miami may not yet be a tried-and-true Super Bowl contender, I wouldn't necessarily be inclined to argue with them. I don't think the Dolphins are the best team in the AFC. I likely won't be picking them to make the Super Bowl. But if I shade Miami, it will be for a much better reason than, “They haven't won a playoff game in 23 years,” because, you know, none of the players on the Miami Dolphins now played for the Miami Dolphins in 2000.

This would be like if in 2015 Colin Cowherd were evaluating the Golden State Warriors, and saying something like, “This is a franchise hasn't won an NBA Title since 1975, so they don't deserve my respect.” Or, prior to the start of this NFL season, if Cowherd had said, “The Detroit Lions haven't won a division title since 1991. Of course they aren't going to win the NFC North this year.”

Y'all do see how ridiculous this line of thinking is, right?