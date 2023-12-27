The Baltimore Ravens should be considered the Super Bowl favorites after their dominant win over the San Francisco 49ers

After taking down the San Francisco 49ers, the Baltimore Ravens have undoubtedly earned the title of Super Bowl favorites. The Ravens have the best record in the NFL at 12-3, and clearly look like the NFL's best team with two weeks remaining in the regular season.

That team showed itself during the primetime lights of Monday Night Football in a convincing 33-19 win over the 49ers, who were previously regarded by many as the NFL's best team. The Ravens intercepted prior MVP favorite Brock Purdy four times while sacking the 49ers quarterbacks a combined four times. A 49ers offense which is usually one of the best looked stumped against the Ravens vicious pass defense. This pass defense was led by safety Kyle Hamilton, who came up with two interceptions for the Ravens. The first interception cost the 49ers from scoring, and led to Purdy losing his precision the rest of the night.

The Ravens defense is stacked across the board with Hamilton and Marcus Williams at safety, linebackers Roquan Smith and Patrick Queen along with cornerbacks Brandon Stephens and Marlon Humphrey. Their defense is No. 1 in the NFL in both sacks and takeaways, as defensive coordinator Mike McDonald continually confuses opposing quarterbacks.

Offensively, Baltimore has the leading MVP candidate in Lamar Jackson. Jackson regularly leads his team in both passing and rushing yards while making astounding plays. This included a 30-yard scramble through the 49ers defense on third-and-long that led to a field goal. The Ravens also have arguably their best receiving group since Jackson took over with Zay Flowers, Rashod Bateman and Odell Beckham Jr. Their offensive skill players are lacking in part because of injuries, with running backs J.K. Dobbins, Keaton Mitchell and tight end Mark Andrews for likely the rest of the year. Still, Baltimore has plenty of weapons and a quarterback that can create even when his receivers can't separate.

Aside from the Ravens' talent, there are no teams in the NFL that look convincing. In the AFC, all of the teams have significant weaknesses. The Kansas City Chiefs look far from the Super Bowl champions they were a year ago and have lost three of their last four games. Behind them the Jaguars are currently leading the AFC South, but have lost four straight, including to the Ravens a week ago on Sunday Night Football. The Dolphins struggle to beat winning teams, even if they just took down the Dallas Cowboys this week.

The Ravens' biggest challengers may be in the wild card race. The Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers have defeated the Ravens earlier this season and know them better than most since they all play in the same division. With the Browns on a four-game winning streak with Joe Flacco, they could have a shot at knocking down the Ravens. Behind the Browns, the Buffalo Bills are also on a winning streak and have beaten the Ravens before in the playoffs during the Lamar Jackson and Josh Allen eras. The Colts currently occupy the seventh seed, and previously defeated the Ravens earlier this year.

Still, all these teams have significant flaws that the Ravens can take advantage of with the right motivation. Baltimore played one of their hardest games of the season against the 49ers because they were offended that the 49ers were favored. If narratives like “Lamar Jackson can't win the Super Bowl” come back during the playoffs, expect Baltimore to play with a fury. The Ravens have yet to advance past the AFC Divisional Round with Jackson at quarterback, but are in the best position of his career to do so thanks to all the talent they have and a weakened AFC.