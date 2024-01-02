Will Robert Hunt make a return for Mike McDaniel's Dolphins?

Everything went downhill for Mike McDaniel after he got mopped by John Harbaugh and the Baltimore Ravens. Tua Tagovailoa could not get into his groove and Bradley Chubb went down. There is a lot of recalibration that they have to go through after this tough loss. However, it was not all bad news for the Miami Dolphins head honcho entering into the new year after a big update on Robert Hunt.

Robert Hunt is anticipated to get more reps and might make a return soon, per Marcel Louis-Jacques of ESPN. Mike McDaniel outlined that their right guard is eager to return to action and that his comeback is looming if there are no setbacks in his recovery.

Hunt was not able to play for the Dolphins since the 13th week of NFL action. The Dolphins guard had aggravated his hamstring injury and went through stringent injury recovery protocols. Prior to this, he has not missed a game in four seasons.

This grit to come back to the field is largely due to his reputation for being the most durable man in a football game on any given night. He hopes to contribute more to the Dolphins and prove his worth in McDaniel's system amid their late-season slump. There is no better way than doing all of that after a harrowing loss to the Ravens.

In addition, he is hunting a multi-year extension from the Dolphins. His rookie contract expires this year. He has an expectation of $9 million in salary if he gets to show his ability to be durable once again despite the injury.

Will he be the silver lining in the Tua Tagovailoa-led squad that just lost Bradley Chubb?