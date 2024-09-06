After the wife of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, Brittany Mahomes, seemingly endorsed presidential candidate Donald Trump on Instagram, the former Apprentice star responded.

This comes after Mahomes liked a post about Trump on Instagram. It caught fire online and caused Mahomes to release a statement on the matter. Trump responded on his Truth Social on X (formerly Twitter), thanking Mahomes for her support.

“I want to thank beautiful Brittany Mahomes for so strongly defending me, and the fact that MAGA is the greatest and most powerful Political Movement in the History of our now Failing Country,” Trump's post began. “With Crime and Illegal Immigration totally out of control, INFLATION Ravaging all Americans, and a World that is laughing at the stupidity of our hapless ‘leaders,' it is nice to see someone who loves our Country, and wants to save it from DOOM.

“What a great couple — See you both at the Super Bowl!” Trump's post concluded.

Did Brittany Mahomes endorse Donald Trump?

So far, Brittany Mahomes has not responded to Donald Trump's statement. It remains to be seen if Mahomes will say anything ahead of the November 5, 2024, presidential election.

Brittany Mahomes is best known for being the wife of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes. She was an accomplished athlete in her own right, playing soccer in high school. She also played in college at UT-Tyler.

They have been dating since high school. Brittany has been there for Patrick throughout the entire trajectory of his career, navigating their fame together.

Who is Patrick Mahomes?

Patrick Mahomes is one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL. He and the Chiefs just won their season opener against the Baltimore Ravens in a rematch from the AFC Championship game.

In his previous six seasons as the Chiefs' starting quarterback, Mahomes has won two NFL MVPs and three Super Bowls (and Super Bowl MVPs). He burst onto the screen after playing his collegiate career at Texas Tech from 2014-16.

During the 2017 NFL Draft, Mahomes was selected in the first round by the Chiefs. However, he sat behind starting quarterback Alex Smith for most of his rookie season. His only playing time came in their Week 17 game, which they won.

He broke out in his first full season as the Chiefs' starter. He threw for nearly 5,100 yards and 50 touchdowns against just 12 interceptions. Mahomes won his first NFL MVP award in his first year as a starting quarterback.

The following year, the Chiefs won their first Super Bowl with Mahomes against the San Fransisco 49ers. Once again, Mahomes threw over 4,000 yards. However, he missed a couple of games due to injury.

In the years since, Mahomes has won two more Super Bowls, including back-to-back wins in 2023 and 2024 against the Philadelphia Eagles and 49ers, respectively.

Additionally, he has been named to three All-Pro teams (two First-team, one Second-team), six Pro Bowls, and was Offensive Player of the Year in 2018. He has led the NFL in passing touchdowns twice (in 2018 and 2022) and yards (in 2022). It has been a historic career, and he is just getting started.