Week 1 was always going to be a challenge for the Kansas City Chiefs. As the defending Super Bowl champion, their matchup to start the year was always going to be against one of the best teams in the league. This year, it was the Baltimore Ravens that came into Arrowhead to try and deal the Chiefs their first loss of the season, but in the end, Patrick Mahomes and company did just enough to escape with a 27-20 victory.

But of course, as games against Lamar Jackson and the Ravens tend to go, there were a few nervous moments that threatened to snatch away the Chiefs' victory. The most anxiety-inducing moment of the contest for the Chiefs came in the Ravens' final offensive drive of the game where it seemed as though Jackson was able to connect with tight end Isaiah Likely on a downfield pass straight towards the end zone. However, replay review deemed that Likely was not able to stay in bounds when he caught the football, sealing the win for Kansas City.

Following the contest, Patrick Mahomes admitted that he too was on the edge of his seat as there was a possibility that he was going to have to go back to the field and win the game for the Chiefs in overtime after the Ravens' incredible play that ended up not counting.

“Obviously, it was nerve-racking. It’s a game of inches, that's what they say. That’s a great football team, and to come out here and get the win in Arrowhead. That’s a way to start off the season,” Mahomes said in his postgame interview with NBC Sports' Melissa Stark, via ClutchPoints on X.

This is, indeed, a great way for the Chiefs to start the season. After all, they lost their Week 1 game last season against the Detroit Lions in heartbreaking fashion, 21-20 — the first Week 1 defeat of Patrick Mahomes' career. He also threw a pick during that game and did not have the best time, completing just 21 of his 39 passes.

Nevertheless, the memories of that defeat have lived long in Mahomes' mind, and he made sure that he and the Chiefs wouldn't go down the same path in Week 1 of this season.

“I felt like the guys responded well. I got to say, that's a really good football team. We had to see what training camp did for us, we got a lot of things to get better at, but it's a great start,” Mahomes added.

Chiefs' Week 1 win vs. Ravens is shrouded in controversy

The Chiefs are not beating the “getting helped by officials” allegations anytime soon, especially after how the whistle went in their favor on Thursday night. For starters, the Ravens were called multiple times for illegal formation penalties, while the Chiefs, particularly Jawaan Taylor, seemed to be getting away with the same “crime”.

Moreover, it seemed as though the Chiefs were granted an illegal timeout, with defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo being the one to ask for a pause in the action when only the head coach is allowed to do so.

Nonetheless, what's done is done, and the Chiefs are off to the races in their second-consecutive Super Bowl defense. They will be locked in towards their goal of becoming the first team in NFL history to win three Super Bowls in a row, and this victory against the Ravens means that they have the momentum on their side.