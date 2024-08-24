Brittany Mahomes is known as the wife of perhaps the NFL's best quarterback and being a luxury box companion of Taylor Swift whenever she comes to watch her boyfriend Travis Kelce play tight end for the Kansas City Chiefs.

But the wife of Patrick Mahomes has decided that she wanted to share an opinion when she liked a post by Republican Presidential candidate Donald Trump. After she gave her approval to the Trump post, she received a series of negative messages for her action.

She did not take the reactions that she received quietly. Brittany Mahomes suggested that those who attacked her for liking the Trump message had significant issues.

“I mean honestly, to be a hater as an adult you have to have some deep rooted issues you refuse to heal from childhood. There’s no reason your brain is fully developed and you hate to see others doing well.”

Mahomes initially posted her “like” on August 13, but she has since removed that approval. The original reaction was based on seeing Trump's policies that were posted online.

Brittany Mahomes gets supported by Dolphins coach

After getting attacked online for backing Trump, Mahomes has received some support from some unusual corners. Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel pointed out that basketball star Stephen Curry had backed candidate Kamala Harris at the Democratic National Convention in Chicago. He pointed out that Brittany Mahomes was getting shamed after giving her approval to a Trump post.

The Kansas City quarterback is getting prepared for the 2024 season. He will attempt to lead the Chiefs to their third consecutive Super Bowl and the fourth of his career. No team has won three consecutive championships in the Super Bowl era. The Chiefs concluded the preseason Thursday with a 34-21 loss to the Chicago Bears. Kansas City was 0-3 in the preseason.