Donald Trump visited the famous Miami restaurant Versailles after his court appearance. After going to court facing his 37 count indictment, he visited the restaurant where he declared he would pay for his supporters' food. But he left without paying the bill, according to TMZ.

After his court appearance on Tuesday, Trump stopped at the Cuban restaurant. There, his supporters cheered for him, which caused him to make a claim he didn't follow through on: “Food for everyone.” After, Trump left without paying a single tab for anyone other than his campaign team. To worsen the matter, he never even gave anyone enough time to order.

The reason Donald Trump was in Miami was for the indictment accusing him of over 30 counts of willful retention of national defense information. The former President is also facing six counts for false statements and representations, conspiracy to obstruct justice, withholding a document or record, corruptly concealing a document, concealing a document in a federal investigation, and a scheme to conceal.

However, Trump's spokesperson disagrees about what happened, giving his own account: “At the end of President Trump’s visit he offered to buy food for the group of attendees inside the restaurant, but when President Trump left, the attendees followed him outside and did not place orders themselves.”

Although, Trump's senior adviser boasted the food he got from the restaurant on social media, perhaps rubbing it in supporters' faces: “Takeout, Versailles edition!”

Don't worry, the former President still ate some food, though. He naturally got McDonald's takeout.