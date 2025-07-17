Gilbert Arenas wants to make a power move and Joy Taylor could be the centerpiece. Following her exit from Fox Sports 1 amid the cancellation of Speak and other daytime shows, Arenas revealed during his No Chill Gil Summer League stream that he’s been quietly courting Taylor for the past year to join his expanding media team, per BET.

“Joy’s a great host,” he said. “We’re looking at her for the football side… we’ve been behind the scenes talking to her for the last year.”

That interest comes as Arenas looks to stack his roster with seasoned media talent. He also floated Paul Pierce, Keyshawn Johnson, and LeSean McCoy, who are Taylor’s former co-hosts, as potential additions to his podcast lineup. In his view, time is of the essence.

“As an underdog, we better move,” Arenas said. “If Shannon [Sharpe] grabs Keyshawn and Shady McCoy for Nightcap, or McAfee scoops one, that’s a different show. That changes everything.”

It’s clear that Arenas sees an opening in the sports media landscape and wants to strike before bigger platforms claim the available talent. For Taylor, the timing is just as crucial.

Taylor's turbulent year meets potential new chapter

Joy Taylor’s name hasn’t left the headlines in 2025. Her departure from FS1 came six months after she was named in a legal dispute involving former Fox Sports hairstylist Noushin Faraji, who accused network exec Charlie Dixon and host Skip Bayless of misconduct. In the same lawsuit, Faraji alleged Taylor had inappropriate relationships with Dixon and Emmanuel Acho to secure prominent roles, and later retaliated against her in the workplace after a falling out.

Taylor responded to the accusations publicly on The Breakfast Club, describing the experience as part of a larger emotional toll. “I’ve been through a lot of traumatic things in my life,” she said in June. “You can’t decide who you are when it’s happening. And that’s been the biggest thing for me.”

While the details of the legal battle still loom large, Taylor’s next step could define how she reintroduces herself to fans and industry peers. Gilbert Arenas may be offering that stage.

Whether she joins Arenas’ growing media venture or charts a new path, Taylor remains a free agent in a rapidly shifting sports media world, one where timing, trust, and alignment matter more than ever.