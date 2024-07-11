Donna Vekic takes on Jasmine Paolini at Wimbledon. Our Wimbledon odds series has our Vekic Paolini prediction and pick. Find out how to watch Vekic Paolini.

The 2024 Wimbledon Championships move into the semifinals. No one expected this matchup. Jasmine Paolini went all the way to the French Open women's singles final. She is superb on clay. Expecting her to thrive on grass just wasn't something a lot of tennis analysts and betting experts were emphasizing in the days before this tournament began. Yet, here is Paolini, having reached back-to-back major semifinals after having none in her career at the start of 2024. Paolini is 28 years old. She has been playing professional tennis for more than a decade. This sudden emergence has caught everyone off guard, but it's a reminder that tennis has late bloomers who need several years to figure out how to play. Paolini is one win away from making back-to-back major finals on two different surfaces. It would be a remarkable accomplishment for a player who is having a career year.

Speaking of late bloomers, Donna Vekic is also 28 years old. She has also played pro tennis for more than a decade. Vekic has been a high-quality ballstriker for years on the tour. The mental side of the game, however, has been a challenge. Vekic has lost a ton of close and winnable matches at major tournaments. Some of them slipped through her fingers when she was in a winning position. How much of a struggle has it been for Vekic to finally get to this big stage? She needed 43 appearances in major tournament main draws to finally reach this first major semifinal. Only four women in the history of Open Era professional tennis have needed more major appearances to reach a first major semifinal. The 43rd time was the charm for Vekic. Now let's see if she can ride her momentum all the way to a feel-good championship which would make for a sensational story.

Here are the Donna Vekic-Jasmine Paolini Wimbledon odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

Wimbledon Odds: Donna Vekic-Jasmine Paolini Odds

Game spread

Vekic +2.5: -106

Paolini -2.5: -126

Money line

Vekic: +146

Paolini: -178

To win first set

Vekic: +118

Paolini: -146

Total Games In Match

Over 21.5: -122

Under 21.5: -110

Vekic over 11.5 games: -132

Vekic under 11.5 games: +102

Paolini over 12.5 games: -104

Paolini under 12.5 games: -130

How To Watch Donna Vekic vs Jasmine Paolini

TV: ESPN

Stream: ESPN Plus

Time: 8:35 a.m. ET / 5:35 a.m. PT

*Watch Donna Vekic vs Jasmine Paolini LIVE on fuboTV (click for a free trial)*

Why Donna Vekic Could Cover The Spread

Jasmine Paolini is a terrific player, but Donna Vekic has consistently called Wimbledon her favorite tournament. Grass suits Vekic's game, and one of her coaches is former Wimbledon doubles champion Pam Shriver, an expert on the nuances of grass-court tennis. Vekic is getting 2.5 games, which means that as long as this match goes three sets, Vekic has a really good chance of covering. Let's say the first two sets are 6-4 and 4-6. That's a 10-10 tie in games. Paolini would need to win the final set 6-3 (minimum) to cover. That might be tough.

Why Jasmine Paolini Could Cover The Spread

Jasmine Paolini is on the verge of doing something very rare: making the final of the French Open and Wimbledon in the same year. Iga Swiatek dominates on clay in France but then struggles on grass at Wimbledon. That should make it clear how special Paolini's European summer of tennis excellence truly is. Why bet against a player who is carrying so much confidence right now?

Final Donna Vekic-Jasmine Paolini Prediction & Pick

The best price available for the various props above is probably -104 for Paolini needing more than 12.5 games to win this match (or perhaps lose in three sets). Yet, in terms of a prop which has a decent (not spectacular) price and is most likely to win, just grab Paolini to win the first set. You don't have to worry about the match outcome. You don't have to worry about Paolini either stumbling in the second set or getting nervous with a slight lead in the third set. She can just win the first set, something she has done consistently at Wimbledon this year. Paolini has won the first set in all five of her matches preceding this semifinal. That seems like something you can trust. You can cash your ticket after just one set and then enjoy the rest of the match.

Final Donna Vekic-Jasmine Paolini Prediction & Pick: Paolini to win first set