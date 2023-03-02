In 1999, the Philadelphia Eagles had a lot of hopes for No. 2 overall pick Donovan McNabb. The former Syracuse University quarterback went on to carve out a Hall of Fame resume as one of the Eagles’ best players to date and somebody current Eagles star Jalen Hurts will try to surpass some day. For this piece, let’s dig into Donovan McNabb’s net worth in 2023, which sits at $30 million.

Donovan McNabb’s net worth in 2023 (estimate): $30 million

McNabb was born in 1976 in Chicago, Illinois. He later went to Mount Carmel High School, where he thrived as a student-athlete alongside other future NFL players such as Matt Cushing and Simeon Rice. The young Chicago native also showed flashes of talent in other sports, such as track and field and basketball.

As a college prospect, McNabb was offered scholarships only by two schools: Syracuse University and the University of Nebraska. Although he initially was about to choose the latter, he eventually played for the Syracuse Orange football team. Shortly after redshirting in his first year, McNabb’s college football tenure took off, and he never looked back since. The future member of Syracuse’s All-Century football team earned several Big East records and transitioned seamlessly into pro football with an extensive college resume. This included receiving the 1995 Big East Rookie of the Year, three Big East Offensive Player of the Year honors, and four selections into the First-team All-Big East.

The Philadelphia Eagles eventually picked the Syracuse quarterback second overall in the 1999 NFL draft. The decision was not without pushback, as many of the fans instead wanted 1998 Heisman Trophy winner Ricky Williams. In an interview with Entrepreneur Magazine, the young quarterback didn’t hold any grudges against the fans. “I love the fact that they felt that way because that was more motivation for me.”

Against all odds, McNabb made a mark in NFL and Eagles history with several unforgettable feats. McNabb’s tenure with Philly included eight playoff runs, several NFC East division championships, and five NFC championship games. He most notably led Philadelphia to 2004’s Super Bowl XXXIX, which they unfortunately lost to the New England Patriots 24-21. He also etched his name in the team’s history books, particularly in several passing categories. For all his achievements, the Eagles retired his No. 5 jersey and named McNabb t0 their Hall of Fame, as well as their 75th anniversary team. The Chicago native also retired from the NFL with 3,469 yards, ranking eighth all-time.

In a 2019 interview with The Hype Magazine, the former Pro Bowl quarterback talked about the legacy he wanted: “I want to be remembered as an individual who cared about others and always willing to sacrifice to better the life of someone else. I also want to be remembered as a hard worker, good father, one who played football professionally and enjoyed every bit of it. The guy who put up great numbers and at the end of the day always had a smile on his face.”

According to NBC Sports, the former Eagles quarterback is one of the team’s highest-paid players ever. McNabb earned a well-deserved total of $76 million throughout his career. He got over $40 million in base salary, plus almost $25 million in signing bonuses. This, obviously, helped to contribute to Donovan McNabb’s net worth in 2023.

McNabb is married to his college sweetheart, Roxie Nurse. Since tying the knot in 2003, they have been blessed with four children: a firstborn, Alexis, followed by twins Sariah and Donovan Jr., and their youngest, a son named Devin James. The family of six splits their time between two homes, one in Moorestown, New Jersey and another in Chandler, Arizona. Notably, the couple’s eldest daughter Alexis took after McNabb’s athletic background. In fact, she followed in her dad’s footsteps and is at Syracuse.

Aside from being a father and husband, McNabb also started a charity back in 2000. The Donovan McNabb fund aimed to raise awareness about diabetes, and has since raised thousands of dollars for the cause.

After his illustrious career on the field, McNabb put his professional experience to good use, becoming an analyst in the NFL Network in 2012. Throughout 2013 to 2016, he joined other programs such as Fox Sports Live, beIN Sports, and ESPN Radio. In 2017, ESPN suspended the former second overall pick after sexual harassment allegations during his time at NFL Network surfaced. As the investigation continued, McNabb and fellow analyst Eric Davis were subsequently fired. As per reports by Sportscasting.com, he continues to guest and discuss football across various TV and radio shows.

With that said, were you at all stunned by Donovan McNabb’s net worth in 2023?