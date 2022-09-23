Don’t worry about Micah Parsons for Cowboys’ Monday Night Football game vs. Giants

Micah Parsons missed a pair of practice days due to an illness. But Dallas Cowboys fans will feel relieved following the latest update on the 23-year old linebacker, per Jon Machota.

“Cowboys EVP Stephen Jones on @1053thefan on LB/DE Micah Parsons (illness), who has not practiced the last two days: “He’s all good. We expect to have Micah ready to roll’ Monday night,” Machota tweeted.

It appears that Micah Parsons is “ready to roll” for the Cowboys’ Monday night affair against the New York Giants. Parsons’ presence is always important without question. However, it is even more critical given Dak Prescott’s injury. Cooper Rush has demonstrated the ability to help Dallas stay afloat, but his inexperience may catch up with him soon. As a result, there will be pressure on Ezekiel Elliott to carry the offense.

But the Cowboys’ defense will be the X-Factor for winning this game. And Micah Parsons happens to be one of the best young linebackers in the NFL. It may not be long before he’s considered the best at the position. Parsons tallied 13 sacks last year, and he’s already recorded 4 sacks in just 2 games this season.

His ability to cause havoc in the backfield from the linebacker position is impressive to say the least. The Cowboys are happy that his illness did not force him to miss this upcoming Monday Night Football affair.

Micah Parsons and Dallas will look to climb over the .500 mark and improve their record to 2-1 against the Giants in New York.