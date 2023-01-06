By Franz Christian Irorita · 2 min read

This year, DPC 2023 will be bringing the Dota Major to Berlin, Germany, to Lima, Peru, and to Bali, Indonesia, in a DPC World Tour of sorts.

The first Tour of the next Dota Pro Circuit season has kicked off and along with it comes season-long Fantasy play. Support your favorite DPC teams! Supporters Club bundles and Fantasy team card packs are now available for teams that have submitted them.https://t.co/VGvE8AwDna — DOTA 2 (@DOTA2) January 6, 2023

The 2023 Dota Pro Circuit will start in a couple of days as regional qualifiers begin anew for aspiring teams aiming for The Aegis of the Immortals. This year starts with the Winter Tour, which culminates in the Lima Major, to be organized by 4D Esports, who also organized the regional qualifiers from the DPC SA 2021/2022 season. To prepare for this, the DPC regional qualifiers have been handed over to ESB, while 4D Esports will focus on hosting the Lima Major in the last week of February.

The Spring Tour will then commence in March and will culminate with the Berlin Major during the first week of May. The Berlin Major will be hosted by ESL, while the NA Tour that they used to organize will now be handled by PGL.

Finally, the DPC Season will be concluded with the Summer Major in Bali, Indonesia, to be organized by IO Esports. While IO Esports has handled third-party Dota 2 tournaments in the past, this will be the organization’s first DPC event.

The Dota 2 Competitive season will start on January 10, 2023, and fans can take a look at the DPC Esports Lounge for a full schedule of matches, standings, and even watch the live stream of matches, when applicable.

Note: The dates below are based on Pacific Standard Time, except for the dates for the Majors. The dates for the Majors follow local time based on where the tournament will be held.

Winter Tour: January 10, 2023 – February 22, 2023

OQ: December 12 – 19, 2022

CQ: December 20 – 23, 2022

Division I: January 10 – 30, 2023

Division II: February 1 – February 22, 2023

Winter Lima Major: February 24 – March 5, 2023

Spring Tour: March 13 – April 26, 2023

OQ: March 14 – 19, 2023

CQ: March 20 – 23, 2023

Division I: March 13 – April 3, 2023

Division II: April 5 – April 26, 2023

Spring Berlin Major: April 28 – May 7, 2023

Summer Tour: May 16 – June 28, 2023

OQ: May 16 – 21, 2023

CQ: May 22 – 25, 2023

Division I: May 16 – June 5, 2023

Division II: June 7 – 28, 2023

Summer Bali Major: June 30 – July 9, 2023

